Numerous worries over both the macroeconomic environment and also major disruptive changes within the ad industry has held back The Trade Desk's stock this year. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) stock has been beleaguered this year with everything from macro concerns over rising interest rates and worries over supply chain disruptions, all the way to concerns over the potentially massive impact to the advertising market due to Apple changing the IDFA rules and Google making noise about eliminating third party cookies. In addition, The Trade Desk was already facing difficult growth comparisons to 2020, when COVID-19 pulled forward a lot of future growth.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO