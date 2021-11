It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia will finish off their 2021 regular season. It might be the end of their whole season, with bowl eligibility on the line. The Mountaineers will be taking on Kansas, which has defeated Texas two weeks ago and was tied in the final moments against TCU last week. According to our friends at Caesar's Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 15.5-point favorites. The over/under for the game is set at 55.5 points.

