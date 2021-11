Bulls star DeMar DeRozan was vocal after the game on why the loss was a vital one for his team to face. Via Cody Westerlund: "It's really our first adversity," said the Bulls star. And that's where adversity builds a lot of character, so I'm pretty sure we're going to look at a lot of film tomorrow and figure out what we can do and be better at next game.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO