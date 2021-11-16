10 Texas-Themed Cocktails to Serve at Parties During the Holidays

We're approaching that time of year again. Where there's an abundance of chocolate, cookies and cakes, and candy all over the place. It starts with Halloween and the buckets of candy for the kids and the bags of leftover candy no one knocked on the door for, for the adults. Then we roll on to Thanksgiving where, after turkey or ham and all the fixins, pies are the treat of the evening. Then comes Christmas. And all the fudge and peppermint and caramels and cookies and cakes..... And of course the candy! Not to mention all the flavored coffees and blended drinks at your favorite coffee shop! We have a lot of outstanding dessert places in Midland--Amara Gelato with their amazing flavors, Marble Slab Creamery, Fountainville Creamery & Soda Fountain, Red Plate Diner, and of course the chains like Baskin Robbins....

MIDLAND, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO