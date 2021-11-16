ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavericks open two-game series on road vs. streaking Suns

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 5 days ago

Two hot teams get a double-dose of one another when the visiting Dallas Mavericks open a two-game sequence Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns. The Mavericks have won five of six and the Suns nine in a row as they continue a rivalry that has been dominated by Phoenix of...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges’ hilarious feud on taking more shots

Phoenix Suns duo Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges exchanged banter regarding Booker’s shooting and Bridges’ lack of it after their game against the Dallas Mavericks last Friday. Booker commented on Bridges’ perfect shooting game after Bridges went 7-for-7. As per Gerald Bourguet, Booker said Bridges better not have another perfect game:
NBA
Dallas Sports Focus

GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

THE STORY: This is the last home game for a long, long time. The Mavericks need to get a win against a very good Denver team. Lucky for the Mavericks, Denver played last night then had to get on a plane, come to Texas, and lose an hour. Michael Porter Jr. is out with a back injury so Dallas has a chance to beat an under manned squad.
NBA
International Business Times

Phoenix Suns News: Landry Shamet Opens Up On Cold Shooting Streak

The Phoenix Suns’ offseason acquisition of Landry Shamet from the Brooklyn Nets via trade in the offseason was believed to be a major move for them, but he has since struggled shooting the ball. After mounting a comeback victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, November 6, Shamet was asked...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
albuquerqueexpress.com

Suns will try to run win streak to five in clash vs. Kings

The Phoenix Suns got off to a sluggish start on the heels of their surprise appearance in the NBA Finals. But now the Suns are finding their stride, and they look to notch their fifth consecutive victory when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Phoenix fell to the...
NBA
charlottestar.com

Suns look to extend win streak vs. uneven Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns tip off a three-game trip looking to build upon a six-game winning streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. The Suns opened the season 1-3 when two of their first four games were on the road, before turning things around with their current six-game run that has included five home games.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns (8-3) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (6-6) at FedExForum. Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 12, 2021. Phoenix Suns 119, Memphis Grizzlies 94 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Kerith Burke @KerithBurke. Warriors win streak is up to 7 consecutive games, with all the wins...
NBA
FOX Sports

Suns play the Trail Blazers on 5-game win streak

LINE: Suns -6.5 BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its five-game win streak going when the Suns take on Portland. Phoenix finished 30-12 in Western Conference action and 27-9 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Suns averaged 7.2 steals, 4.3 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Deandre Ayton
theScore

Report: Bagley refused to check into game vs. Suns

Marvin Bagley III's agent criticized the Sacramento Kings on the first day of the NBA season for apparently informing the fourth-year big man he wouldn't be in the team's rotation. Now, the 2018 second overall pick has apparently returned the favor. Bagley refused to check into Monday's game against the...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets

The Phoenix Suns (9-3) play against the Houston Rockets (12-12) at Toyota Center. Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday November 14, 2021. Phoenix Suns 115, Houston Rockets 89 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane. Christian Wood: “As one of the leaders, I tell these young guys...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Chris Paul registers wild NBA record never seen before during Suns vs Mavericks; Twitter reacts

Chris Paul is known as the ‘Point Gpd’ in the NBA and his recent performance with the Phoenix Suns has only gone onto justify why. Being an elite ball handler and play maker, CP3 had led the young and energetic squad efficiently and against the Mavericks, Chris Paul set a never-ever before seen record which has let the fans thrilled as the Suns registered another emphatic win against their name.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#The Denver Nuggets#The Sacramento Kings
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: 3 Things Responsible for Nine Game Win Streak

After enduring a soul-crushing loss to the Sacramento Kings four weeks ago, somebody broke into every office at the Phoenix Suns practice facility, found all the dictionaries, and ripped out every page with the word “lose” written on it. Since then, the Suns have forgotten the term entirely, only knowing...
NBA
lineups.com

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns 11/17/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Matchup Preview (11/17/21) On November 17th, the Luka-less Mavericks will make a trip out west to take on the Phoenix Suns for the second of a two-game slate televised on ESPN. These teams are on fire right now: Phoenix has won nine straight games, while Dallas has won five of its past six. The Suns started the 2021-22 season very lackadaisical, losing three of their first four games. Since then, they have been virtually unstoppable and certainly resemble the team that just came off an NBA Finals appearance. While Devin Booker has struggled at times offensively, Phoenix has plenty of players who have been picking up the slack, including Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton, Cameron Payne, Jae Crowder, and even Frank Kaminsky, at times. The Mavericks have also been red-hot recently, largely due to the stellar play of Kristaps Porzingis, who has averaged 23.2 points and nine rebounds since returning from his back injury in early November. Porzingis may be the deciding factor in how far the Mavs go this year, largely because they really struggle at times with scoring outside of Luka Doncic, who will actually not be available for this matchup.
NBA
Arizona Sports

Suns’ Frank Kaminsky out with knee soreness vs. Mavericks

Phoenix Suns big man Frank Kaminsky is out with knee soreness against the Dallas Mavericks for a nationally televised tilt on Wednesday, according to the team. The backup was listed as questionable heading into shootaround Wednesday, and he was seen standing on the sidelines during an open portion of the light practice, according to Arizona Sports’ Kellan Olson.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
brightsideofthesun.com

Suns 10-game winning streak punctuated by stellar clutch play

With a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns (11-3) have won 10 consecutive games for the first time in over a decade. “What we’re trying to do on both sides of the court is just all clicking right now, connectivity-wise,” Suns forward Jae Crowder said after the win on Wednesday night against the Mavericks. “That communication that we have amongst one another, especially when you’re on the court with those five guys, I think that’s picked up, and that’s translated into some wins for us as of late.”
NBA
chatsports.com

Game Preview: Suns host Mavericks in Western Conference showdown

What: Phoenix Suns (10-3) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-4) The last time Phoenix lost a basketball game, it was on a fadeaway buzzer-beater by Harrison Barnes. That was on October 27, some three weeks ago. Since that shot the team has put together a nine-game winning streak that, for the most part, no one nationally talks about. The Suns are good, the national pundits know it, and they focus their energy on other storylines.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy