The Atlantic 10 Conference Presidents Council announced its formal acceptance of Loyola University Chicago as the 15th member institution of the league. The Ramblers will become official members on July 1 and compete in the 21-sport league, according to an A-10 release. In joining the conference, Loyola will take on old foes including Dayton, Duquesne, La Salle and Saint Louis, which were all previous foes of the Ramblers in the Midwestern Collegiate Conference.

COLLEGES ・ 4 DAYS AGO