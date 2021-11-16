ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell could play despite broken finger

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 5 days ago

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell had surgery to repair a fractured finger on Tuesday but head coach Kyle Shanahan said he could play in San Francisco's game against...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

profootballnetwork.com

Elijah Mitchell Start/Sit Week 9: Latest injury update and fantasy outlook on 49ers RB

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has been battling an injury this week, but he looks like he’s trending towards being ready to play. The rookie out of the University of Louisiana was not the rookie RB most people thought would take over the San Francisco backfield — that was supposed to be third-round pick Trey Sermon out of Ohio State. Instead, Mitchell stole the show, both on the field and in fantasy football.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' Mitchell, Samuel, Kittle could be limited vs. Cardinals

It appears Elijah Mitchell’s rib injury will force the 49ers to divide their backfield workload. Mitchell is expected to play Sunday against the Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium, but the 49ers are uncertain if he and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (calf) will be able to finish the game, ESPN reported. Neither...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers Week 10 injury report: TE George Kittle, RB Elijah Mitchell in vs. Rams

The 49ers’ injury report for Week 10 came with some good news as George Kittle and Elijah Mitchell were both unlisted. There were no surprises on the report and San Francisco should go into Monday night against the Rams with their health relatively intact. Missing some of the players who are now available could’ve been a real problem for the upset-minded 49ers.
NFL
State
Louisiana State
NBC Sports

49ers rookie Mitchell one of NFL's best at creating big plays

While Jimmy Garoppolo has been panned by 49ers fans over his struggles with producing big plays this season, rookie running back Elijah Mitchell has been among the NFL's most efficient producers of runs of at least 10 yards or more. Mitchell has 89 carries for 469 yards on the season,...
NFL
49erswebzone.com

Elijah Mitchell won’t practice; 49ers open practice windows for Dre Greenlaw, Jaquiski Tartt

311 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. On Tuesday, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that rookie running back Elijah Mitchell was undergoing a procedure to repair a finger fracture sustained in the team's Week 10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. However, the coach wasn't eliminating the possibility that Mitchell, the 49ers' leading rusher, might play this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars or even practice today.
NFL
Niners Nation

49ers vs. Rams game thread: Tonight should be the Elijah Mitchell show

A 49ers win would do wonders for their 2021 season. San Francisco currently sits in the 11th spot in the NFC West, but the Panthers are 5-5 in the seventh spot, while the Saints, who don’t have a QB or any wide receivers, are 5-4 sitting in the sixth spot. Add in the 5-4 Vikings, 4-5 Falcons, 4-6 Eagles, and you have the Wildcard race in the NFC.
NFL
Person
Kyle Shanahan
NBC Sports

Elijah Mitchell fractured his finger, uncertain outlook for Week 11

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell played a major role in Monday night’s 31-10 win over the Rams, but he maynot be available to follow up on that performance against the Jaguars this weekend. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday that Mitchell fractured a finger during the victory. He’s...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Elijah Mitchell picks up 91 yards on Sunday

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell rushed a career-high 27 times for 91 yards and no touchdowns in a 31-10 win over the Rams on Sunday night. Mitchell led the Niners' backfield in carries and yards as the team dominated the time of possession in the blowout win. Mitchell ran hard between the tackles but was vultured by none other than Deebo Samuel in the first quarter when the former received a carry inside the 10-yard line. Mitchell also didn't record a target after receiving a career-high five last week. The Niners didn't need to throw in this one, though, so fantasy managers shouldn't be too concerned about that. Mitchell will remain a firm RB2 with RB1 upside next week against the Jags.
NFL
49erswebzone.com

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell among Bucky Brooks’ top 5 rookies through Week 10

347 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. In a special for FOX Sports, analyst Bucky Brooks ranked his top five NFL rookies through Week 10, and San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell received some love. The Louisiana product landed at No. 5 on Brooks' power ranking.
NFL
#49ers#Rams#Jaguars#American Football#Rb Elijah Mitchell
ClutchPoints

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s injury leaves big fantasy opportunity

The San Francisco 49ers announced that starting running back Elijah Mitchell suffered a fractured finger in Monday night’s win vs the Los Angeles Rams. That potentially opens the door for fantasy relevance to Jeff Wilson Jr. The 49ers rookie running back has busted onto the scene, leading the team in...
NFL
Daily Republic

49ers’ Jimmie Ward has Trent Baalke memories; Elijah Mitchell still sidelined

Free safety Jimmie Ward is one of three remaining 49ers’ draft picks made by former general manager Trent Baalke, who now has the same role with the Jaguars. On Sunday, Ward, the No. 30 pick in 2014, could reconnect with Baalke when the 49ers visit Jacksonville. Ward indicated he hadn’t communicated with Baalke since the former 49ers GM was fired after the 2016 season.
NFL
Paradise Post

49ers’ John Lynch updates Elijah Mitchell’s status, praises Trent Williams’ dominance

SANTA CLARA — Before the 49ers go through a light practice this morning and fly to Jacksonville for Sunday’s game, general manager John Lynch had a few updates to share. Here are five highlights from Lynch’s talk on KNBR 680-AM: On whether running back Elijah Mitchell will play despite missing practices this week because of finger surgery:
NFL
SportsGrid

Elijah Mitchell remains sidelined on Thursday

Https://twitter.com/mattbarrows/status/1461478216284000257. Elijah Mitchell is still not guaranteed to play Sunday due to rib and finger injuries. Coach Kyle Shanahan has been projecting optimism ahead of their Week 11 matchup vs. the Jaguars but hasn’t given any assurances about Mitchell’s status for the game. Mitchell did some light running on the side but hasn’t participated in any real practice reps yet. Mitchell averages 4.8 yards per carry, 80 yards per game, and has racked up 560 rushing yards this season. With JaMycal Hasty also not practicing and Trey Sermon seemingly not an option, it looks like Jeff Wilson is likely to fill the void. Unfortunately, none of San Francisco’s other rushing options for Sunday are very encouraging. Mitchell could still end up playing with a broken finger, but it’s a situation that deserves to continue being monitored.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

49ers Announce Unfortunate Game Status For RB Elijah Mitchell

The San Francisco 49ers are heading down to Florida for a showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend. But it looks like they’ll be leaving rookie running back Elijah Mitchell behind. On Friday, the 49ers listed the rookie halfback as doubtful for the Jaguars game. With backup running back JaMycal...
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

Elijah Mitchell is doubtful against the Jaguars

DT Mo Hurst (calf) RB Elijah Mitchell (rib, finger) Mitchell isn’t as far along as expected after not practicing Friday. Shanahan said he injured his finger at some point in the second quarter on Monday night. Mitchell didn’t tell anybody until after the game because he thought his finger was just jammed. Michell also has a rib injury.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers' Mitchell held out of second practice after finger surgery

Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell returned to practice field on Thursday, but he was only a spectator. Mitchell's status for the 49ers' game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars remains in question after he underwent surgery Tuesday to insert a pin into a broken finger on his right hand. Mitchell was...
NFL

