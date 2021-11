Of all the games not to be on Bally Sports South, this had to be the one. Rather than being televised on the hard-to-find cable network (or Bally Sports Southeast) for the fourth week in a row, Georgia Tech had the misfortune of having its 55-0 loss to No. 8 Notre Dame broadcast nationwide on NBC, its misplays dissected by future hall-of-famer Drew Brees. In South Bend, Ind., the Yellow Jackets lost their fifth game in a row, tying for the longest losing streak since 1994, in dropping to 3-8. The Fighting Irish improved to 10-1 and a staggering 28-1 against the ACC since 2017 with dominance that far exceeded the previous 28.

