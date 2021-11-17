16-year-old girl said she was raped hundreds of times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 39-year-old Memphis man is accused of raping a 17-year-old after she said he tricked her into meeting him. Robert Carpenter is charged with aggravated statutory rape. According to the police affidavit, the 17-year-old girl told police she had been messaging who she thought was a 15-year-old...
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man has been arrested for raping a 5-year-old girl, according to the sheriff’s office. 41-year-old Naun Alcantar-Conrad is charged with rape of a child, indecent liberties with a child, among other charges. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says more charges could...
A 35-year-old man in Delta State, Nigeria, has been arrested for raping two minor sisters and impregnating one of them, authorities said. The suspect was identified as Jude Nduka, a resident of Obi Onuwe Street behind Kowen Plaza, Asaba. He is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl and her 13-year-old sister, whose names were not disclosed in a police release obtained by Sahara Reporters.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl. Layla Romo was last seen Nov. 8, wearing a long-sleeve black crop-top, blue skinny jeans, black socks, white sandals and a black Jansport backpack. She is a Hispanic girl, about 4 foot, 11 inches...
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police have charged a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old girl. Police were called on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Wythe Street. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The...
Galloway Township police announced on social media a missing teenager from the township had been found safely. Police updated its initial post on Facebook sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning to share that 16-year-old Sydney Polk, who had been missing since Monday, was located and reunited with her family.
LODI (BCN) — Two teens fatally stabbed earlier this week in Lodi have been identified by the San Joaquin County coroner’s office. Skyler McConnell, a 17-year-old boy, and Chimera Skaggs, a 16-year-old girl, died in the stabbing reported at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported two people lying near railroad tracks north of Harney Lane.
BROWNING, Mont. — Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is attempting to locate 16-year-old Kylee Old Rock. Kylee is described as being five feet five inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown/black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black jeans. If you know of Kylee's...
Laurel County Sheriff John Root announced the rescue of a missing girl from Asheville, North Carolina. The girl was in a car going through a construction area north of London. The person that reported the vehicle to the police saw the girl making hand gestures made popular on TikTok. The hand gestures are supposed to represent violence at home, “I need help” or domestic violence. The person that called the police stayed with the vehicle and gave updates to officers. When police stopped the vehicle, they identified the girl as a 16-year-old missing juvenile. 61-year-old James Herbert Brick of North Carolina was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment and possession of a matter of sex performance by a minor. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
SHELBY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Shelby Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a female victim Tuesday afternoon on the 500 block of Roberts Street. According to investigators, officers arrived just before 4 p.m. at the area of Roberts Street and Martin Street in reference to shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old female victim laying in the yard.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Abrahlyn Amador was last seen on November 9th, 2021 at approximately 1:30 PM, in the 8700 block of Worrell Court. Amador is considered at risk due to no prior history of...
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police are asking for your help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Nevaeh Mayo, 16, is 6'2" tall, weighs approximately 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mayo was last seen 25 days ago, according to her mother. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray sneakers near the 10000 block of Cosmos Canyon in Helotes.
AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department said Kayla Russell was found dead Tuesday. Police had been asking for the public's help in finding the 16-year-old who went missing Monday. Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to...
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — No charges are being filed in the case of a 16-year-old girl who was initially reported as kidnapped, police said Monday afternoon. Below is the updated statement from the New Castle Police Department:. On November 14, 2021, at approximately 11:26 pm, NCPD officers were dispatched to...
A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
A Missouri man, 37, who was sentenced to prison for the death of his mother when he was just 14 years old because police said he showed no emotion as his mom lay lifeless on the floor could be freed as the state Supreme Court considers his case. Attorneys for...
In Harris County, Texas, two Black boys reportedly watched their brother be beaten to death by their mother's white boyfriend. The surviving children were reportedly abandoned to live in the Houston-area apartment alone with their brother's decomposing body for nearly a year, according to authorities.
A three-year-old called police and climbed over his baby gate to let them in after his mother was knocked unconscious. Kayleigh Boffey, 33, fell down the stairs and hit her head, causing her to fall unconscious. Her son Thomas, just three-years-old, managed to dial 999 and speak to police. “Mummy’s...
Comments / 0