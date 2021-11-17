ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

16-year-old girl said she was raped hundreds of times

hazard-herald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least seven men and one minor have been...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County man accused of raping 5-year-old girl

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man has been arrested for raping a 5-year-old girl, according to the sheriff’s office. 41-year-old Naun Alcantar-Conrad is charged with rape of a child, indecent liberties with a child, among other charges. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says more charges could...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
International Business Times

Man Arrested For Raping 2 Minor Sisters, Impregnating 16-Year-Old

A 35-year-old man in Delta State, Nigeria, has been arrested for raping two minor sisters and impregnating one of them, authorities said. The suspect was identified as Jude Nduka, a resident of Obi Onuwe Street behind Kowen Plaza, Asaba. He is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl and her 13-year-old sister, whose names were not disclosed in a police release obtained by Sahara Reporters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO searching for missing 16-year-old girl

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl. Layla Romo was last seen Nov. 8, wearing a long-sleeve black crop-top, blue skinny jeans, black socks, white sandals and a black Jansport backpack. She is a Hispanic girl, about 4 foot, 11 inches...
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Violence#Western India
WLBT

16-year-old boy charged in shooting of 15-year-old girl

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police have charged a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old girl. Police were called on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Wythe Street. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The...
PETERSBURG, VA
cbslocal.com

16-Year-Old Girl, 17-Year-Old Boy Identified In As Victims In Fatal Lodi Stabbings

LODI (BCN) — Two teens fatally stabbed earlier this week in Lodi have been identified by the San Joaquin County coroner’s office. Skyler McConnell, a 17-year-old boy, and Chimera Skaggs, a 16-year-old girl, died in the stabbing reported at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported two people lying near railroad tracks north of Harney Lane.
LODI, CA
Atlantic City Press

16-year-old Galloway girl missing since Monday found

Galloway Township police announced on social media a missing teenager from the township had been found safely. Police updated its initial post on Facebook sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning to share that 16-year-old Sydney Polk, who had been missing since Monday, was located and reunited with her family.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Bakersfield Now

Missing at-risk 16-year-old girl last seen Nov. 9

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Abrahlyn Amador was last seen on November 9th, 2021 at approximately 1:30 PM, in the 8700 block of Worrell Court. Amador is considered at risk due to no prior history of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
montanarightnow.com

16-year-old girl missing from Browning found, safe

BROWNING, Mont. — Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is attempting to locate 16-year-old Kylee Old Rock. Kylee is described as being five feet five inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown/black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black jeans. If you know of Kylee's...
BROWNING, MT
somerset106.com

Laurel County Police Rescue 16-Year-Old Girl After She Used TikTok Hand Gestures

Laurel County Sheriff John Root announced the rescue of a missing girl from Asheville, North Carolina. The girl was in a car going through a construction area north of London. The person that reported the vehicle to the police saw the girl making hand gestures made popular on TikTok. The hand gestures are supposed to represent violence at home, “I need help” or domestic violence. The person that called the police stayed with the vehicle and gave updates to officers. When police stopped the vehicle, they identified the girl as a 16-year-old missing juvenile. 61-year-old James Herbert Brick of North Carolina was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment and possession of a matter of sex performance by a minor. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
We Are Iowa

Ames police: Missing 16-year-old girl found dead

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department said Kayla Russell was found dead Tuesday. Police had been asking for the public's help in finding the 16-year-old who went missing Monday. Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to...
AMES, IA
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Man, 37, jailed for life 22 years ago for 'murdering his mother when he was just 14' appeals to state Supreme Court after experts found 'gasoline' on his shoe used as evidence he burned her body was just rubber from the sole

A Missouri man, 37, who was sentenced to prison for the death of his mother when he was just 14 years old because police said he showed no emotion as his mom lay lifeless on the floor could be freed as the state Supreme Court considers his case. Attorneys for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Christy Giles: Police say model’s death is drug overdose as husband says masked men dumped body

The husband of LA-based model and aspiring actress Christy Giles has paid tribute to her on Instagram after she was allegedly found outside a Los Angeles hospital at the weekend.Giles, who died of a suspected drug overdose, was allegedly found dumped outside a Los Angeles hospital following a night out with friends. Her family blame a group of masked men. A friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, was allegedly dumped at another hospital two hours later and remains in critical care. Giles’s husband, Jan Cilliers, told his Instagram followers that he could not believe what had happened, and that she was “taken from...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy