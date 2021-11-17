16-year-old girl said she was raped hundreds of times

Laurel County Sheriff John Root announced the rescue of a missing girl from Asheville, North Carolina. The girl was in a car going through a construction area north of London. The person that reported the vehicle to the police saw the girl making hand gestures made popular on TikTok. The hand gestures are supposed to represent violence at home, “I need help” or domestic violence. The person that called the police stayed with the vehicle and gave updates to officers. When police stopped the vehicle, they identified the girl as a 16-year-old missing juvenile. 61-year-old James Herbert Brick of North Carolina was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment and possession of a matter of sex performance by a minor. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 13 DAYS AGO