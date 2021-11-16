ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana Redistricting Mapping Tool is now available to the public

 8 days ago
Beginning November 16, 2021, the public will have access to the redistricting web app, davesredistricting.org (DRA 2020), a mapping tool created for the public that will allow users to draft potential district maps.

Related
loudounnow.com

County Government Offers Online Redistricting Tool Workshop

People eager to try their hand at drawing new local electoral maps can get a primer on using the county’s new online mapping tool during a workshop at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. The workshop will provide a general overview of Loudoun’s redistricting project, an introduction to online resources on...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
oc-breeze.com

Interactive map of proposed new voting districts now available

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission has posted interactive maps for proposed Congressional, Assembly, and State Senate districts online at www.wedrawthelinesca.org/map_viewer. Using the interactive online map makes it much easier to see the proposed new voting districts than the previously-released graphics. Once you have clicked through to the interactive map, you...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CleanTechnica

Energy Zones Mapping Tool Now Incorporates Equity Considerations

Argonne National Laboratory has expanded the Energy Zones Mapping Tool (EZMT) to support electric vehicle service equipment (EVSE) planning, with an emphasis on equity. Those wanting to plan for new EVSE can use the EZMT to look at criteria such as:. Density of existing EVSE stations. Proximity to designated alternative...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fontana, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fontana, CA
knoxplanning.org

Census Explorer Tool Available

Planning’s new Census explorer tool provides a user-friendly way to access the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS). The ACS is a continuous nationwide program that provides communities with details on demographic, social, economic, and housing conditions in 1- and 5-year summaries. The Census Bureau’s website provides the same data, but users must know table codes and Census vocabulary and sift through hundreds of options to find the information they need. Our explorer tool arranges the data clearly, logically, and simply so that users can quickly and easily find answers to their research questions.
EDUCATION
issaquahreporter.com

King County proposes redistricting map, asks for feedback from public

The Districting Master has published a final draft map on the King County Districting Committee website proposed for the new King County Council district boundaries. The Districting Master will present the final draft map to the Committee at the Nov. 23 meeting at 7 p.m. The committee invites members of...
KING COUNTY, WA
towndock.net

Redistricting Maps for Pamlico County - Public Hearing Nov 15

On Monday, Nov 15 at 7p, there is a public hearing to consider approving one of two redistricting maps for Pamlico County. The two maps are Redistricting Map Alternative A5 or A6. Information on the proposed redistricting maps is available here. The public hearing will be held on the 2nd...
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
capradio.org

California’s draft redistricting maps spark public participation concerns

California’s independent redistricting commission approved its first official draft maps for the state’s congressional, legislative and tax board districts Wednesday night, but the vote was underscored by concerns about the public’s ability to view the proposed changes and weigh in on them in a timely matter. Republican redistricting expert Matt...
CALIFORNIA STATE
drippingspringsnews.com

Redistricting map adopted despite concerns

Following a lengthy discussion, the Hays County Commissioners Court approved a redistricting map that drew community concern.The court-appointed Redistricting Advisory ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
HAYS COUNTY, TX
jetbrains.com

Big Data Tools 1.3 Is Now Available

We’ve just released a new build of the Big Data Tools plugin that is compatible with the 2021.1, 2021.2, and 2021.3 versions of IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate, PyCharm Professional, and DataGrip. The plugin also supports our new data science IDE, DataSpell. In this release, we’ve introduced a number of changes to...
SOFTWARE
the-journal.com

Durango nonprofit helps build mapping tool to visualize climate, biodiversity of public lands

A first-of-its-kind digital mapping tool will help policymakers, advocates and regulators make conservation decisions as the Biden administration targets its climate and “30 by 30” conservation goals. Durango nonprofit Conservation Lands Foundation and California-based Conservation Science Partners launched The Climate Atlas on Tuesday after more than a year of work...
DURANGO, CO
morro-bay.ca.us

Public Hearing Draft of Updated Zoning Code Now Available

The Public Hearing Draft of the City's comprehensive update to the Zoning Code is now available for public review. The Planning Commission will review the document at its next meeting on December 7, 2021. The Zoning Code update implements the General Plan / Coastal Land Use Plan and is part of the Plan Morro Bay project. More information can be found at www.morrobayca.gov/planmb.
MORRO BAY, CA
lanecounty.org

Proposed redistricting maps available for review ahead of public hearings

The Lane County Board of Commissioners is considering three (3) proposed redistricting maps presented by the Independent Redistricting Committee (IRC) and hosting two public hearings next week. The proposed maps can be reviewed online at www.LaneCountyOR.gov/IRC. Printed copies for review have also been posted at the following locations:. Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
riolindamessenger.com

Final Sac County Redistricting Draft Map Now Available

Sacramento County has made the final draft map available on its Redistricting Draft Maps webpage. For her part, District 4 supervisor Sue Frost worked diligently and held fast on the idea that Rio Linda and Elverta should remain together and that Rio Linda should be reunified within district 4, not split between D4 and D1.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABOUT

Fontana is a city in San Bernardino County, California. Founded by Azariel Blanchard Miller in 1913, it remained essentially rural until World War II, when entrepreneur Henry J. Kaiser built a large steel mill in the area. It is now a regional hub of the trucking industry, with the east-west Interstate 10 and State Route 210 crossing the city and Interstate 15 passing diagonally through its northwestern quadrant.

