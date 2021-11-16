Fontana Redistricting Mapping Tool is now available to the public

Planning’s new Census explorer tool provides a user-friendly way to access the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS). The ACS is a continuous nationwide program that provides communities with details on demographic, social, economic, and housing conditions in 1- and 5-year summaries. The Census Bureau’s website provides the same data, but users must know table codes and Census vocabulary and sift through hundreds of options to find the information they need. Our explorer tool arranges the data clearly, logically, and simply so that users can quickly and easily find answers to their research questions.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO