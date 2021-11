The ESU Esports’ fall season is coming to a close. The club has come along way since their inception in 2017, with more than 70 members and five official esports teams. “The club has grown more than 500% since last year,” said Club President Joshua “Swyperr” Weiss. “I honestly never expected this to happen, not this suddenly at least.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO