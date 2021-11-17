ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

16-year-old girl said she was raped hundreds of times

thehendersonnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least seven men and one minor have been...

www.thehendersonnews.com

WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County man accused of raping 5-year-old girl

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man has been arrested for raping a 5-year-old girl, according to the sheriff’s office. 41-year-old Naun Alcantar-Conrad is charged with rape of a child, indecent liberties with a child, among other charges. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says more charges could...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
International Business Times

Man Arrested For Raping 2 Minor Sisters, Impregnating 16-Year-Old

A 35-year-old man in Delta State, Nigeria, has been arrested for raping two minor sisters and impregnating one of them, authorities said. The suspect was identified as Jude Nduka, a resident of Obi Onuwe Street behind Kowen Plaza, Asaba. He is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl and her 13-year-old sister, whose names were not disclosed in a police release obtained by Sahara Reporters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLBT

16-year-old boy charged in shooting of 15-year-old girl

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police have charged a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old girl. Police were called on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Wythe Street. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The...
PETERSBURG, VA
cbslocal.com

16-Year-Old Girl, 17-Year-Old Boy Identified In As Victims In Fatal Lodi Stabbings

LODI (BCN) — Two teens fatally stabbed earlier this week in Lodi have been identified by the San Joaquin County coroner’s office. Skyler McConnell, a 17-year-old boy, and Chimera Skaggs, a 16-year-old girl, died in the stabbing reported at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported two people lying near railroad tracks north of Harney Lane.
LODI, CA
SoJO 104.9

Galloway Police Ask for help Finding Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

Galloway Township Police report that Sydney Polk has been found and was safely reunited with her family. Galloway Township Police have asked for your help finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday, Nov. 1st. According to police, Sydney Polk, a student at Atlantic County Institute of Technology...
GALLOWAY, NJ
Atlantic City Press

16-year-old Galloway girl missing since Monday found

Galloway Township police announced on social media a missing teenager from the township had been found safely. Police updated its initial post on Facebook sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning to share that 16-year-old Sydney Polk, who had been missing since Monday, was located and reunited with her family.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Bakersfield Now

Missing at-risk 16-year-old girl last seen Nov. 9

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Abrahlyn Amador was last seen on November 9th, 2021 at approximately 1:30 PM, in the 8700 block of Worrell Court. Amador is considered at risk due to no prior history of...
whdh.com

Arlington police track down missing 16-year-old girl

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police have tracked down a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing last week, officials announced Tuesday. “Amber Hazeltine has been located, thank you for your assistance,” the Arlington Police Department said in a tweet. Hazeltine’s father called police to file a missing person report on...
ARLINGTON, MA
WGN TV

Police seek whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Batavia girl

BATAVIA, Ill. — Batavia police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl. According to police, Tanya Russell has not been heard from or seen since Sunday night, Nov. 14. Police said she was last seen in Batavia. Anyone with information about Russell’s disappearance is asked to...
BATAVIA, IL
montanarightnow.com

16-year-old girl missing from Browning found, safe

BROWNING, Mont. — Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is attempting to locate 16-year-old Kylee Old Rock. Kylee is described as being five feet five inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown/black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black jeans. If you know of Kylee's...
BROWNING, MT
wtloam.com

Laurel County Police Rescue 16-Year-Old Girl After She Used TikTok Hand Gestures

Laurel County Sheriff John Root announced the rescue of a missing girl from Asheville, North Carolina. The girl was in a car going through a construction area north of London. The person that reported the vehicle to the police saw the girl making hand gestures made popular on TikTok. The hand gestures are supposed to represent violence at home, “I need help” or domestic violence. The person that called the police stayed with the vehicle and gave updates to officers. When police stopped the vehicle, they identified the girl as a 16-year-old missing juvenile. 61-year-old James Herbert Brick of North Carolina was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment and possession of a matter of sex performance by a minor. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

16-year-old girl, a student at North Oldham HS, dies in crash

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Oldham County. The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of West Highway 42. When officers arrived, they said they found two crashed vehicles — a white pickup truck and a white sedan....
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
click orlando

Flagler deputies search for missing 16-year-old girl

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday night, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Danasia D’Anderson was last seen at 11 p.m. on Wellesey Lane traveling on foot and wearing all black clothing. [TRENDING: Rain chances...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Wave 3

Family of 16-year-old runaway girl pleads for her to come home

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s been one week since 16-year-old Amber Clare ran away from home. “I wake up every morning with a gung ho feeling that today’s the day and another day to bring them home,” said Jamie Bravata, Amber’s mother. “And then when night time hits, I fall apart because this was another day I didn’t bring them home.”
BEAVER DAM, KY
We Are Iowa

Ames police: Missing 16-year-old girl found dead

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department said Kayla Russell was found dead Tuesday. Police had been asking for the public's help in finding the 16-year-old who went missing Monday. Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to...
AMES, IA
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Man, 37, jailed for life 22 years ago for 'murdering his mother when he was just 14' appeals to state Supreme Court after experts found 'gasoline' on his shoe used as evidence he burned her body was just rubber from the sole

A Missouri man, 37, who was sentenced to prison for the death of his mother when he was just 14 years old because police said he showed no emotion as his mom lay lifeless on the floor could be freed as the state Supreme Court considers his case. Attorneys for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY

