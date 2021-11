LINDENHURST, N.Y. — Nicolock Paving Stones is upgrading one of its plants and constructing two new manufacturing facilities in New Jersey and Maryland. “We’ve experienced record growth over the past couple of years, and we've managed to optimize our plants to run nearly 24/7, but now it’s time to increase our capacity further," says Nino Nicolia, Nicolock’s vice president of business development. “Due to the increasing trend of remote working, we’re looking to increase our capacity to satisfy today’s demand for new and improved outdoor living spaces.”

