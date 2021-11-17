ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Police looking for vehicles in shooting that wounded 6 teens

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRhY9_0cytq53c00
1 of 3

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police asked the public for help Tuesday in finding two vehicles believed to have been involved in a drive by shooting in a park near a suburban Denver high school that left six teenagers wounded.

The victims in Monday’s shooting, boys and girls ranging in age from 14 to 18, were all expected to survive but police chief Vanessa Wilson said Tuesday that two of them had “significant” injuries and faced a long recovery.

They are all students at Aurora Central High School in Aurora, a diverse city east of Denver.

Numerous shell casings fired from different guns were found at the scene, and it is possible some rounds were fired by someone on foot, police said.

Officers who responded to the shooting applied tourniquets to at least two of the wounded students, police said.

Student Aariah McClain, 15, said she heard gunfire as she was walking near the school’s football field during lunch. She heard four shots at first, so she started walking toward the school. Then she said she heard “a whole lot more,” she said.

After the shooting, Wilson said needed everyone to be “outraged” by what happened and come forward with any information they might have to help police find those responsible.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police in Kansas identify man and woman killed in shooting

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police have released the names of the man and woman who were found shot to death in a car in Olathe, Kansas. The two victims were both from Tonganoxie, Kansas, which is a small town about 25 miles west of Kansas City. Olathe police identified them Sunday as Angela Santiago, 45, and Jose Arellano-Rascon, 42, according to the Kansas City Star.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Homeless shelter staffer killed in alleged stabbing by guest

DENVER (AP) — A staff member at a homeless shelter was fatally stabbed Saturday night, officials said. The suspect in the stabbing was staying at a men’s shelter, Denver police spokesperson Nate Magee told The Denver Post. Magee could not provide details about what happened except to say he believed the stabbing happened outside the shelter.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
Aurora, CO
Cars
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#6 Teens#Vehicles#Ap
The Associated Press

Two men die in rollover crash in northwest Kansas

NORTON COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — Two men died after the Ford Mustang they were riding in veered into a ditch in northwest Kansas and rolled several times. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after midnight Sunday while the car was speeding along state Highway 383 in Norton County.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Maine State Police investigate death of 3-year-old boy

HOWLAND, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy. Maine State Police were notified by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office about the death of the boy from the Penobscot County town of Howland at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement Sunday from a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

657K+
Followers
350K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy