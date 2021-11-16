ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite Tough Start and Late Selling, Trading Turns Out Solid Overall

By Authors
Street.Com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of the major indexes finished the day on Tuesday with gains, but breadth was negative with 3,700 gainers to 4,400 decliners. Cryptocurrencies were weak, which hurt sentiment, but traders gravitated toward electric vehicle names again and stayed very active despite some very choppy behavior. A number of SPAC...

realmoney.thestreet.com

Street.Com

Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be...
Street.Com

Options Play of the Week: A Mid-Cap Biopharma in the Crosshairs

My options play this week centers around a midcap biopharma I have had a series of successful covered call trades on over the past few yearsThe stock is Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) , which trades just above $19.00 a share and has a market capitalization slightly north of $3 billionAcadia has one product on the market called NuplazidThis compound...
Street.Com

A Simple Suggestion That Will Improve Your Investing and Trading Results

A trader recently asked me what the best way is to increase his profits. It is a daunting question, and I'm in the process of writing a book to more completely answer that question. Better stock selection is the most obvious solution, but trade execution will likely have the most impact on trade results.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching in the market, including an energy stock that could crush it

Sticking my neck out to say that Workday (WDAY) should be bought…this quarter was a very strong one, and the pipeline is the best it has been in ages... I think the stock ran up because there were three straight days of upgrades...I have interviewed CEO Aneel Bhusri literally dozens of times and he was the most ebullient I can recall him on Mad last night... they are winning every jump ball... Piper raises price target.
Street.Com

Several Factors Are Impacting the Market Action

We have a continuation of Thursday's action as a small group of big-cap technology names pushes the Nasdaq and Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) , while breadth runs solidly negative and sectors like financials (XLF) and energy (XLE) are hit hard. Part of the reason for the rotation is a drop...
Street.Com

Bitcoin Recovers After Touching One-Month Low

Bitcoin dropped to a one-month low on Friday and was on track for its worst week in six months as investors kept to the sidelines in anticipation that creditors of collapsed crypto exchange Mt Gox might flood the bitcoin market by liquidating a chunk of their payments. Bitcoin was down...
Street.Com

The Indexes Are Hiding Extreme Rotational Action and a Lot of Losers

The market headlines Thursday were about strength in the major indices as big-cap leaders Apple (AAPL) , Amazon (AMZN) , Nvidia (NVDA) and Adobe (ADBE) moved sharply higher. It looked like more of the same momentum that has been driving the indices to new highs for most of the year, but under the surface, the action was highly unusual.
Street.Com

Why Are Insiders Buying These 2 Beaten Down Small-Cap Biopharmas?

Before I dig into my main topic for the column today, a quick update on federal vaccine mandatesMy regular readers know I have been following this news item closely in recent months as I believe if fully employed, they could have a significant and negative impact on job and economic growthLast week, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed these ...
Street.Com

Here's a Slick Idea for Playing an Overdone Oil Selloff

Oil is a blood bath FridayRumors of the president opening up the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), Covid in Europe, and demand fears are hurting all the oil producersHowever, this is WAY over done, and the selloff is a bit too aggressiveThere are oil names with great balance sheets that are making a lot of money right now, and will continue to do...
Street.Com

The Market's Highs Are Being Built on a Deteriorating Foundation

While three of the index charts posted new closing highs, they did so as poor market breadth deteriorated further, which implies a weakening underlying structure. As such, the index trends remain a mix of bullish, neutral and bearish projections. Meanwhile, the data is mixed with the 1-day McClellan OB/OS Oscillators...
Street.Com

Rotation Whips Russell but Watch for a Reversal

The intense rotational action that hit the market on Thursday continued on Friday. Breadth was two-to-one negative, and there were over 400 stocks hitting new 12-month highs, but the Nasdaq and Nasdaq 100 finished with gains while the Russell 2000 lost almost 1%. The Russell 2000 struggled all week and...
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
Street.Com

This Stock Is Up 600% in 2021 -- And It's Still Cheap

Sometimes I find investment ideas in the strangest of places. Even Yahoo Finance. This morning, while researching some energy ideas, I was somehow directed to a Yahoo FInance interview with the CEO of Veritiv (VRTV) , Sal Abbate. Despite listing an incorrect ticker (Veritiv is VRTV, not VRT) and having to scroll down past an embedded ad attempting to get me to click-through to a story that stated Nick Cannon is one of the richest heirs on the world (this can't possibly be true, although I did enjoy his performanceein Drumline) I decided to read the piece and do the work on Veritiv.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 4.92% to $263.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $233.71 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
Street.Com

Under-the-Radar Cato Exemplifies What Makes Pursuing Cheap Stocks So Interesting

On Wednesday, under-the-radar fashion retailer Cato Corp. (CATO) reported third-quarter earnings. Revenue of $170.5 million was up 14% year/year, while net income flipped from the red (-$3.6 million) into the black, to the tune of $8.6 million, good for earnings per share of $0.39. That performance puts trailing nine-month EPS at $1.93 with one quarter to go this fiscal year, which is somewhat impressive -- at least in my view.
MarketWatch

Arista Networks stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. are off 2.4% in Friday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing that the stock's "valuation has come to credit much of the upside we expect over the next year." In order for Arista's stock to head toward what Marshall deems her "bull case," the company would likely need to rack up "new hyperscale wins," and she doesn't anticipate that the company will generate these "incremental wins" in the next six to 12 months. "We could be too conservative in moving to equal weight with larger-than-expected share gains in enterprise or faster ramping of 200G/400G upgrades, or with evidence of potential hyperscale wins materializing earlier than expected," she wrote. "However, we would largely view a faster cycle as creating more difficult 2023 comps." Marshall raised her price target on the stock to $138 from $115 in conjunction with the downgrade, and her new target accounts for the company's recent stock split. Shares have added 41% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 7%.
