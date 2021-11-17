What’s the Best Navigation Tool in London?

In the summer of 2019, before Covid came and our lives changed, my family and I went to England for a vacation. Our first stop on the tiny island across the sea was London. When most people think of London, they think of the red buses, Big Ben, London Bridge, tea, Buckingham Palace, and the London Eye. Those people are absolutely correct and that is exactly what London is. Throughout our tour to London, we could consistently see those stereotypical things every day. However, there were some cool things we found in London that most people don’t normally think about when they think of London.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO