ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

What’s the Best Navigation Tool in London?

By GISuser
gisuser.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon is one of the most mapped cities in the world. For centuries, cartographers have crafted different styles of map that make it easier for travellers to get around and for planners to better understand the land around them. Some maps have been designed for purely utilitarian purposes, while...

gisuser.com

Comments / 0

Related
lapl.org

Thinking About Going to London? Here’s What You Should Know

In the summer of 2019, before Covid came and our lives changed, my family and I went to England for a vacation. Our first stop on the tiny island across the sea was London. When most people think of London, they think of the red buses, Big Ben, London Bridge, tea, Buckingham Palace, and the London Eye. Those people are absolutely correct and that is exactly what London is. Throughout our tour to London, we could consistently see those stereotypical things every day. However, there were some cool things we found in London that most people don’t normally think about when they think of London.
LIFESTYLE
chatsports.com

The best lines & lessons from ESI London’s panel tracks

The digitally-native esports industry pivoted leagues, tournaments, workplaces, and conferences online last year, shifting business models with them. This adaptability earned the industry headlines across major publications during the shifting phases of the pandemic. But the physical element has been sorely missed — expressed ad nauseam by ESI London attendees....
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Best tool box for 2021

The humble tool box. It's not sexy, it's not fun and it's nothing to dream about at night, but this simple tool-toting bin is indispensable when it's time to get work done. Imagine trying to do things around the house or help a friend put a new alternator in their car without one of these portable tool storage crates. Your sockets would be spilled everywhere, wrenches would be mixed in with screwdrivers, pliers with hammers. It'd be pandemonium, and an inefficient way to work.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Maps#Smartphone#London Town#Uk#British#The Evening News
esri.com

What's New In Movement Tools 2.9

ArcGIS Pro Intelligence is built for intelligence analysts using maps, imagery, link analysis, timelines, and graphs to uncover patterns, trends, and relationships to inform decision-making. One of the key tools that we provide is the ability to understand and exploit movement data. At the 2.9 release of ArcGIS Pro Intelligence we introduced two new tools to help understand patterns and find relevant pieces of information within your movement data.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

US is asked to join search for British F-35 stealth fighter that crashed in the Mediterranean in race to stop Russia from recovering secret American tech

The US has been asked to help locate and salvage a crashed British fighter jet, in order to prevent the top-secret American technology from falling into Russian hands. The Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning II, one of 24 such aircraft that America has delivered to the UK, crashed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday after the RAF pilot safely ejected.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
howtogeek.com

What Is Car Key on Android, and How Does It Work?

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
NFL
The Independent

Nasa engineer sparks debate about wages after being forced to look for part time job at Tiffany

A Nasa engineer has sparked a debate about wages and the costs of living in the US after revealing that she was in the process of applying to part-time jobs at Tiffany & Co and Apple.Kelly, a TikTok user who lives in Houston, Texas, and goes by the username @sexybabypartygirl on TikTok, documented her interview experience with the jewellery brand on the app, where she began: “I am a Nasa engineer and I’m applying for a job at Tiffany, part time. And I have my interview in 40 minutes.”Kelly then showed off the outfit she chose for the interview, which...
BUSINESS
Inside the Magic

Disney No Longer Accepting Negative COVID Tests For Travel

It’s fantastic to see Disney Parks returning, international borders open, and tourism finally heading towards normal after the pandemic. The return of Disney magic since the pandemic has seen many changes implemented to ensure Guest and Cast Member safety. Guests have encountered changes to operations, policies, and in-Park experiences, and...
TRAVEL
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
CELL PHONES
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Black Friday TV deals 2021: Best discounts on 4K and OLED smart TVs from Samsung, Sony Bravia and more

Black Friday is now just a week away. The annual sales event is synonymous with heavily discounted televisions, but while the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, the very best Black Friday TV deals are still highly sought-after online. Most of the big retailers, including Amazon, AO, Currys and Studio, have kicked off their Black Friday celebrations early, heavily discounting some of their bestselling TVs by up to £500. We’ve already found some eye-catching offers, which we’ve compiled below, but keep checking back as the big day approaches for even...
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Best lead generation tools of 2021

The best lead generation tools provide an efficient solution to increase your customer base and maximize sales, while also integrating with existing marketing or CRM software for better analytics and KPIs. Lead generation tools are essential for capturing the interest and contact information of your audience. Finding the right ones...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

The Best 10 React Development Tools

Developed by Facebook, React is a free and open-source front-end JavaScript library. It is used to build user interfaces or UI components and is maintained by Facebook and the developers' community together. This is great to develop a base in the development of single-page as well as mobile applications. Moreover, web or mobile user interface creation with React is extremely painless as compared to other technologies. In addition to ease of development, declarative views of React make coding very predictable. Also, it is very easy to debug the errors. As a result, most businesses often look to hire ReactJS developers to fulfill business requirements. Furthermore, there are several tools to enhance the development process and outcomes. Curious to know these tools? Wait a minute, in this article, we will talk about the top 10 React development tools in depth. Let’s get started!
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Best online collaboration tools of 2021

The best online collaboration software makes it simple and easy for teams to work together on a wide range of general and specialized tasks. Collaboration is the new normal in the workplace, with employees no longer expected to work cut off from one another. This focus on collaboration should mean improved efficiency and increased productivity, but can only be achieved if you have the best tools in the first place.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy