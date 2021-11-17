Simply Susan's celebrating reopening of renovated store with holiday event on Thursday

This year’s Neighborhood Toy Store Day will be a celebration of play and supporting local. On Sat., Nov. 13th, Children’s World will join hundreds of locally owned stores across the country to celebrate the annual national Neighborhood Toy Store Day, a celebration in which independent toy shops kick off the holiday season with special events to introduce consumers to the benefits of shopping local. Children’s World will offer fun, child-friendly activities including free craft projects, writing letters to Santa Claus, meeting local children's author Darlien Simos. author of The Adventures of Scooter and Smack, getting to meet some furry friends from the Humane Society of Sarasota County, and a chance to make a difference by donating blood to the Suncoast Blood Mobile. As a result, neighborhood toy stores offer a carefully curated product selection and provide trusted recommendations on quality toys that offer good value. Because they needn’t adhere to a national sales plan like major chains, they can customize their offerings to specific community needs. And because they source products from both big-brand manufacturers and small, entrepreneurial companies, they introduce children to a world of toys that, often, can’t be found elsewhere. Neighborhood Toy Store Day takes place on Saturday, November 13, 10am - 4pm at Children's World - 4525 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO