Simply Susan's celebrating reopening of renovated store with holiday event on Thursday

WTOL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article

www.wtol.com

newbernnow.com

Experience Tryon Palace’s Candlelight Holiday Celebration

Tryon Palace invites you to the Governor’s Palace to experience the beauty, joy, and magic of the season at North Carolina’s first State Capitol. Tickets are on sale now for Tryon Palace’s Candlelight Holiday Celebration on two consecutive Saturdays in December, the 11th and 18th, beginning at 4:30 pm, and ending each night at 9:30 pm with a black-powder fireworks display from the Palace’s South Lawn.
NEW BERN, NC
Lincoln Journal Star

Family calendar Nov. 10-17 Lego Brick Days at Lancaster Event Center, Saturday-Sunday; Veteran's Day events, Thursday; Shop the Blocks, Thursday; Holiday Farmers' Markets and Makers Markets.

Please check event venues for current information. Center for People in Need Thanksgiving food distributions — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 23. Participants must wear a mask and be a Center client to attend. The Center is closed Nov. 19 and Nov. 24, offices, ELL and TRADE classes are open. More information on how to become a Center client: cfpin.org/center-card or call 402-476-4357, 3901 N. 27th St.
LINCOLN, NE
thevillagereporter.com

Celebrate The Christmas Season At The 1920s Holidays On Main Street Event At Sauder Village

Archbold, OH – Families are invited to enjoy a roaring good time at the 1920s Holidays on Main Street event at Sauder Village. On Saturday, November 27, December 4 and 11 from 6-9 p.m., Sauder Village will be decking the halls of Main Street with holiday lights, 1920s window décor, and a 20 foot Christmas tree to ring in the start of the Christmas season.
ARCHBOLD, OH
srqmagazine.com

Children's World Celebrates Neighborhood Toy Store Day with Blood Drive

This year’s Neighborhood Toy Store Day will be a celebration of play and supporting local. On Sat., Nov. 13th, Children’s World will join hundreds of locally owned stores across the country to celebrate the annual national Neighborhood Toy Store Day, a celebration in which independent toy shops kick off the holiday season with special events to introduce consumers to the benefits of shopping local. Children’s World will offer fun, child-friendly activities including free craft projects, writing letters to Santa Claus, meeting local children's author Darlien Simos. author of The Adventures of Scooter and Smack, getting to meet some furry friends from the Humane Society of Sarasota County, and a chance to make a difference by donating blood to the Suncoast Blood Mobile. As a result, neighborhood toy stores offer a carefully curated product selection and provide trusted recommendations on quality toys that offer good value. Because they needn’t adhere to a national sales plan like major chains, they can customize their offerings to specific community needs. And because they source products from both big-brand manufacturers and small, entrepreneurial companies, they introduce children to a world of toys that, often, can’t be found elsewhere. Neighborhood Toy Store Day takes place on Saturday, November 13, 10am - 4pm at Children's World - 4525 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
#Jingle
westfordcatnews.org

Holiday Happenings Around Town

Roudenbush Community Center, 65 Main Street, will host their Fall Market featuring: Artsy Archaeology, Capehouse Candles, Cinda Art Creations, Curley Creates, Dear Pilgrim, Felted By Johnna, Kabob House, Mayer Organics, Mocha Connection, ofgraveconcern, Pampered Chef and Valicenti Pasta Farm. Learn more at Roudenbush.org. Sunday, November 28, 2:30-4:00pm. Join the Westford...
WESTFORD, MA
KOCO

Yukon's Christmas in the Park event set to open for 2021 holiday season

YUKON, Okla. — The city of Yukon is set to kick off its annual Christmas in the Park holiday event near the end of November. City officials said in a news release that the holiday festivities begin Nov. 20. The kickoff event includes the grand opening of Yukon's Christmas in the Park, the Kringle Karnival, the annual Chill Your Cheeks 5K Run, the Mascot Dash and the Jingle Walk.
YUKON, OK
Bham Now

Celebrate the holidays with fun events at Market Noel, November 17-20

If you’re already listening to holiday music on repeat right now, you’re not alone. This year, celebrate the holidays with the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) at their annual Market Noel. From Wednesday, November 17 to Saturday, November 20, you can shop from over 80 vendors AND attend exciting events—grab your tickets now.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KTAR News

Celebrate the season with the 2021 KTAR News holiday events map

PHOENIX — A number of holiday celebrations in the Valley are returning this year after being interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Holiday favorites returning to in-person events this year include the APS Light Parade in Phoenix and the Tumbleweed Tree Lighting and Parade in Chandler. From “snowfalls” to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Omaha.com

Celebrating the holidays: Papillion, La Vista to host annual holiday events

Before the last bite of pumpkin pie is finished, the holiday season begins in earnest with beloved annual traditions from the cities of Papillion and La Vista. Papillion’s Winter Wonderland festival on Saturday, Nov. 27 brings back all the favorites to the historic downtown area. The Papillion Community Foundation and the City of Papillion organize the annual evening. Veridian Credit Union and Meta (formerly Facebook) are “diamond sponsors.”
PAPILLION, NE
thesandb.com

Grinnell’s Jingle Bell Holiday celebration resumes

Grinnell residents looking to get ahead on holiday shopping just need to wander downtown this Friday evening. The Grinnell Chamber of Commerce is holding the Jingle Bell Holiday, Grinnell’s annual holiday shopping kick-off event, this Friday, Nov. 19 from 5-8 p.m. The event features holiday open-houses and promotions from various local businesses as well as fun seasonal activities like a holiday light walk in Central Park, a visit from Santa and carriage rides. The annual Grinnell Winter Farmers Market will also be taking place at Hotel Grinnell.
GRINNELL, IA
travelawaits.com

11 Delightful Events To Celebrate The Holidays In Texas’s Christmas Capital

Stroll Grapevine’s Main Street this holiday season among Victorian-style shops adorned with twinkling lights, decorative wreaths, garland, candy canes, ribbons, and bows. Gaze up at the massive live Christmas tree on Peace Plaza at Grapevine Main Street Station. Unwrap a Christmas classic in Grapevine, the Christmas Capital of Texas, with 40 days and 1,400 Christmas events now through the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Downtown Steamboat store plans to close after liquidation, special holiday sales event for less fortunate

Cindy Hayek, the longtime owner of downtown Steamboat Springs children’s store Celebrations, announced this week she will be liquidating her store’s inventory and closing its doors. “We are actually retiring,” Hayek said Tuesday. “We thought this was the best time to do that given the state of the economy, and...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
iheartoswego.com

Pau’s General Store Celebrates First Birthday

Birthdays are special at Pau’s General Store and none more than their own. The small retail gift shop, located at 47 S. 1st St. in Downtown Fulton, will celebrate their first birthday, first anniversary on Saturday, November 20th. The specialty gift shop is the effort of two sisters, Rebecca Fox and Elizabeth Blake.
FULTON, NY
wordpressdotcom

Holiday Craft Show at The Historic Village at Allaire

The Historic Village at Allaire is gearing up for the holiday season and it starts with its Holiday Craft Show on Saturday, November 13, featuring craft vendors, shows, and much more!. Join Us for Our Christmas and Holiday Craft Show! Saturday Nov. 13th, 2021, 10am-3pm Over 80 crafters, Allaire artisans,...
POLITICS
KTLO

Hospice of the Ozarks drive-thru holiday event scheduled for Thursday

Hospice of the Ozarks is hosting a “Coping with the Holidays” drive-thru event Thursday from 11:30 to 1 p.m. The drive-thru event will take place in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church, located at 605 West Sixth Street in Mountain Home. Hospice of the Ozarks encourages attendees to...

