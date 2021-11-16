FOX59 First at Four: November 16

Police in Memphis have released photos of the suspects believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph. The Memphis Police Department previously told Fox News Digital that officers responded to the scene of a shooting at Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Nov. 17 around 12:24 p.m. local time where they discovered a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday, authorities released photos to the public showing two men in gray sweatpants firing guns in the parking lot of the establishment.
WAUKESHA, Wis., (CBS) — Darrell Brooks, 39, was charged with five counts of murder after he allegedly plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, killing at least five and injuring dozens more.
He is expected in court at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Darrell Brooks (Credit: Waukesha County Sheriff)
Brooks, who has a lengthy criminal record, was taken into custody near the scene after a Waukesha police officer opened fire to try to stop the vehicle, authorities said. Officially, Brooks was charged with five counts of intentional homicide, which is the legal equivalent of first-degree murder in Wisconsin, and carries a life...
AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Three women are accused of firing shots into a home in Beaver County.
Officers were called to 59 Economy Village for a report of shots fired and a possible home invasion around 2 a.m. Sunday, Ambridge police said.
Hailey Owen and Precious McCracken, both 29, were arrested along with 23-year-old Zaynah Dye.
(Photo Credit: KDKA)
According to the criminal complaint, the women tried to recover a stolen gun that they believed was inside the home. A teenager and his parents were inside the residence.
When the trio tried to force their way through the front door, the man inside said...
BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts school police officer has been placed on leave after video surfaced of him kneeling on a student’s neck and back while handcuffing him during an arrest at a high school on Wednesday, officials said. The officer, who hasn’t been identified, was placed on paid leave...
On November 20th at approximately 0100 hours Boston Police officers from District C-11 responded to a ShotSpotter activation indicating 10 rounds fired in the area of 7 Stoughton Street, the Dublin House. Upon arrival officers located shell casings, as well as ballistic damage to a nearby vehicle. A bystander was...
The attorney for a Vandergrift woman accused in the 2018 fatal shooting of her cousin is expected to present a psychiatric defense at trial. Attorney Patrick Thomassey told Judge Scott Mears of the plan Monday during a hearing for Ashley Croft, 38. She is accused of fatally shooting John Edward Smail, 31, of Greensburg at her apartment on Oct. 18, 2018.
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a Chicago woman on multiple charges after she allegedly attacked a man she had reportedly stalked in the past. Police said they received two text-to-911 messages Monday afternoon asking authorities for “HELP.” Dispatchers were able to track the messages to a home on Red Apple Drive which had a caution note that the homeowner had been the victim of several stalking incidents in the past.
CHICAGO (CBS)– At least two people were injured in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway Sunday night.
Illinois State Police said around 9 p.m., shots were fired on the outbound side near 115th Street. Police said it appears shot were fired between two vehicles and two people were injured.
Shells casings were recovered, ISP confirmed.
The two victims were taken to Roseland Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The expressway was closed and has since reopened.
This latest expressway shooting comes less than 24 hours after another shooting on the Bishop Ford. Police say someone was shot near 95th Street around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.
A man wanted for a shooting death in Erie has been arrested in Baltimore, Maryland as part of a stolen vehicle investigation. Police have confirmed to JET 24 Action News that Darryl Gates, 39, was apprehended in Baltimore over the weekend. Gates was wanted as one of two possible suspects in the shooting death of […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman arrested in the execution-style killing of a Brooklyn mother has been extradited back to New York to face charges. The NYPD says 42-year-old Claudia Banton was charged Thursday with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police said Banton was the woman seen on...
OAKLAND — Two men were shot Monday night as they rode in a car in North Oakland, authorities said. Both men, a 19-year-old who was hit twice, and a 24-year-old wounded once, were in stable condition, authorities said. The men told police they were in a car driving in the...
CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was critically injured when at someone opened fire at a barbershop in the Grand Crossing community late Tuesday.
At 5:02 p.m., at least two people walked into a barbershop on 71st Street off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and one of them took out a handgun and fired shots, police said.
A man sitting in the barbershop returned fire.
A 34-year-old man was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and was taken to the same hospital, where he was reported in critical condition.
No one was in custody late Tuesday as detectives investigated.
LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Louisville Police says the FBI arrested Brian Murray Tuesday a day after they asked the public to help find him. They considered Murray armed and dangerous, saying he made specific threats to people and law enforcement officers.
While Louisville police were looking for him, so were Denver police. DPD officials accuse Murray of killed William “Stu” Hoebel on Nov. 18.
William “Stu” Hoebel (credit: Crimestoppers)
Murray was arrested in California. Denver detectives are now working to extradite Murray back to Denver.
Brian Murray (credit Louisville Police)
Denver police say they recovered a stolen vehicle connected to Hoebel whose body was found in...
