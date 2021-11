Luke Lamperti (Trinity Racing) seemed to come out of nowhere when he became the youngest pro US criterium national champion at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships in Knoxville in June. But if there were any doubts about the authenticity of his talent, the 18-year-old squashed them by coming fourth behind riders like Ethan Hayter, Giacomo Nizzolo and Dan McLay in a stage of the Tour of Britain.

