Georgia House wraps up legislative redistricting with passage of state Senate map

The Georgia House of Representatives Monday adopted...

Criticism of Georgia House legislative map draft mounts

(The Center Square) – A new proposed map for Georgia House district lines was released Monday, but the changes were not enough to curtail criticism. The new map drew nearly three hours of public comment. Residents and advocates complained they did not have time to review the new map released ahead of a legislative meeting Monday. Others said the new draft splits too many counties into different districts and considers the political security of incumbents over the public's needs.
GOP tinkers with Georgia House map, sets vote on Senate map

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans continue tinkering with a proposed map for Georgia’s state House even as they slate their state Senate map for a Tuesday vote. House Republicans released a new map on Monday that would change more than 20 metro Atlanta districts. Changes in GOP-friendly northern suburbs could make two districts more Republican and […]
State House advancing redistricting map with subdivisions after vigorous debate

(Bismarck, ND) -- The state House is moving forward with a redistricting map that includes subdivisions after a vigorous debate. Representatives engaged in nearly two hours of debate Tuesday before approving the redistricted map. Tribal nations requested subdivisions because they believe their candidates weren't being given a fair chance in elections.
Georgia Senate approves new state maps in first major vote

ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate approved new political maps for itself Tuesday, securing the chamber’s Republican majority while allowing minor inroads by Democrats in a closely divided state. The Senate map, drawn by the chamber’s Republican leadership, solidifies GOP control while allowing one additional Democratic-leaning district as Georgia’s population has...
GA Senate approves state House maps

ATLANTA — The state Senate took another step Friday toward completing the once-in-a-decade task of redrawing Georgia’s legislative and congressional districts, approving a map drawn by the House of Representatives. The Senate’s Republican majority prevailed 32-21 in a vote that fell nearly along party lines. Earlier this week, the Senate...
Virginia’s Lt. Governor-elect Interview Veers Off the Rails as She Spreads Covid Misinformation

Dana Bash tried to keep up and fact check Virginia’s Republican Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears as the newly elected official spread Covid misinformation on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. Bash turned the conversation to Covid vaccines, asking Sears why she opposes Virginia schools mandating the Covid vaccine when they already require vaccines for other common diseases, including polio, measles and chicken pox. “So why is it OK to mandate childhood vaccines in Virginia for so many diseases, but not Covid?” Bash asked. “If the purpose of the Covid vaccine is to prevent us from getting Covid, why is it those who...
No Settlement Yet for Separated Families

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. A lawyer for families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border said migrants whose children were taken under the zero tolerance policy haven’t yet reached a settlement with the U.S. government. Attorney Lee Gelernt […] The post No Settlement Yet for Separated Families appeared first on Documented.
Stimulus Update: House passes bill extending payments into 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRC/WBFF) — One of the most popular features of the American Rescue Plan was the stimulus money it sent directly to the American people. The bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March, delivered $1,400 payments to most Americans. It also expanded the federal Child Tax Credit program and delivered the first half of the expanded credit to families in the form of monthly payments.
