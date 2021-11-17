GISA State Champions

Madison Bulldogs Football are the 2021 Class 11A state champions. They defeated Milbank in the Battle of the Bulldogs 31-0 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Trey Smith accounted for 19 of the 31 points for Madison. He scored two rushing touchdowns on nine carries and 59 yards. He also nailed a 25-yard field goal and kicked four extra points. Smith earned the outstanding back of the game and the “Joe Robbie” MVP. Defensively, Cam Buchholtz was selected as the outstanding lineman. He had 10 tackles and a sack in the win. Mike Peters grabbed two interceptions. This was Madison’s fourth 11A title.

MADISON, SD ・ 8 DAYS AGO