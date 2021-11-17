GISA State Champions

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. -- Each year, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) demonstrates its commitment to character-driven athletics with the Champions of Character Award. This year, Penn State Schuylkill received the NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Institution Gold Award for 2020-21. Schuylkill is one of only four Continental Athletic Conference member institutions to receive the Gold Award based on the campus’s commitment to student-athlete character development and academic success. For the past two academic years (since becoming eligible), Penn State Schuylkill has received the Five-Star Institution Award, first earning Bronze designation in 2019-20.
