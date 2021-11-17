ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

GISA State Champions

By ohtadmin
earlycountynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to the SGA One Act Play Team who...

www.earlycountynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Statistic

Scott Frost’s 2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers might be the greatest 3-8 team in the history of college football. That’s not saying much, of course, but it could spark some reason for optimism heading into the 2022 season. On Saturday, Nebraska lost another close one, falling to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Gazette

Area volleyball champions ready for state tournament

BURNT HILLS — For more than a decade, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School has been an annual stop for the local girls’ volleyball Section II regional championship teams to scrimmage before this weekend’s state championships at the Cool Insuring Center in Glens Falls. This year, Section II will be represented...
BALLSTON LAKE, NY
gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford storms past Sequoyah to repeat as state volleyball champion

After having to rally from two sets down in the best-of-five Class AAAAAA state semifinal last week against Pope, Buford's volleyball team wasn't about to put itself in such a hole again in the state championship match against Sequoyah. The Wolves roared out of the gate to win the first...
BUFORD, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gisa State Champions
Americus Times-Recorder

Burrell earns All-State honors, Lady Raiders finish ninth and Raiders finish seventh at GISA State Meet

MACON, GA – Southland Academy senior Jadie Burrell highlighted SAR’s cross country season by finishing in seventh place at the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) State XC Meet and earned All-State honors as a result. Burrell helped lead the Lady Raiders to a ninth place finish as a team, while the SAR boys’ team finished in sixth place at the state meet.
MACON, GA
Walton Tribune

George Walton Academy leaving GHSA and returning to GISA

After a decade as a member of the Georgia High School Association, George Walton Academy has had enough. The Monroe private school announced Thursday that it would be leaving the GHSA to return to the Georgia Independent School Association. “Over the last several months, representatives from independent schools throughout the...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
NCAA.com

2021 Champions Classic: Kansas-Michigan State score, highlights, updates

Thanks to a turnover forced by Kansas' defense against Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard, Kansas went on the offensive with Ochai Agbaji catching the ball in transition, dribbling behind his back and drawing a foul before halftime, which he converted into a pair of free throws to put the Jayhawks up by nine at halftime.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
The Daily Citizen

Northwest state champion golfer Burger signs with Dalton State

Sara Burger is a championship-winning golfer at Northwest Whitfield High School, and she signed last week to play for a winning collegiate program close to home. Burger, a Northwest senior and the 2021 Class 4A state champion in girls golf, signed to play golf in college for hometown Dalton State College, the reigning Southern States Athletic Conference champions.
DALTON, GA
midvalejournal.com

Hillcrest wrestlers gear up to face state-champion contenders in new region

Hillcrest High wrestlers, seen here in a December 2020 match, prepare for their season in “one of the toughest regions.” (Julie Slama/City Journals) Tucked away in three Hillcrest High wrestlers’ backpacks is the book, “Leaders Eat Last.”. Their coach, Nick Pappas, asked them to read it, then share the book...
HIGH SCHOOL
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Wong becomes first individual state champion for Hawken golf

After placing eighth at the Division II state tournament last year, Hawken Hawks’ junior Ella Wong wanted to finish in at least the top this year. Hawks’ girls golf coach Jennifer Creech advised her to dream a little bigger. Wong did more than just become a first-team All-Ohioan, she captured...
TENNIS
Colchester Sun

Congratulations to the Essex Hornets, the 2021 D1 Football State Champions!

The Essex High School Hornets football team won the Vermont D1 Football State Championship on Saturday, Nov. 13, defeating the Champlain Valley Redhawks 21-19 at Rutland High School. The No. 4 Hornets took the field against the No. 3 Redhawks after defeating the No. 1 seed Rutland Raiders 42-28 in...
ESSEX, VT
amazingmadison.com

Madison Bulldogs Football are 2021 Class 11A state champions

Madison Bulldogs Football are the 2021 Class 11A state champions. They defeated Milbank in the Battle of the Bulldogs 31-0 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Trey Smith accounted for 19 of the 31 points for Madison. He scored two rushing touchdowns on nine carries and 59 yards. He also nailed a 25-yard field goal and kicked four extra points. Smith earned the outstanding back of the game and the “Joe Robbie” MVP. Defensively, Cam Buchholtz was selected as the outstanding lineman. He had 10 tackles and a sack in the win. Mike Peters grabbed two interceptions. This was Madison’s fourth 11A title.
MADISON, SD
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Schuylkill receives NAIA Champions of Character Gold designation

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. -- Each year, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) demonstrates its commitment to character-driven athletics with the Champions of Character Award. This year, Penn State Schuylkill received the NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Institution Gold Award for 2020-21. Schuylkill is one of only four Continental Athletic Conference member institutions to receive the Gold Award based on the campus’s commitment to student-athlete character development and academic success. For the past two academic years (since becoming eligible), Penn State Schuylkill has received the Five-Star Institution Award, first earning Bronze designation in 2019-20.
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mountain View taking on 6-AAAAAAA champion Denmark in state playoff opener

Record: 4-6 Last week: Lost to North Gwinnett 27-13 Denmark Danes (6-AAAAAAA) After a one-year hiatus, Mountain View’s football team is back in the state playoffs. It has made the postseason five times in the last six years. The Bears clinched the postseason with a 16-0 win over Peachtree Ridge...
HIGH SCHOOL
The Decatur Daily

Rattlers take on defending state champions in second-round game

Tanner picked up its first playoff win in five years last week and will learn more about the progression of its reemergence tonight in its second-round matchup at defending Class 2A champion Mars Hill. The Rattlers (8-3) defeated visiting Lamar County 35-27 in the first round. Tanner's most recent postseason...
FOOTBALL
Marietta Daily Journal

Pace, Marist, St. Pius X crowned state volleyball champions

Pace Academy, Marist and St. Pius X each came away with championships in their classifications as the state volleyball playoffs came to an end Sat. Nov. 6. Pace won the Class AA championship – the fifth consecutive state title for the Knights – while Marist won its second straight AAAA title and St. Pius X took the AAAAA crown – its first championship since 2018.
EDUCATION
ferrisstatebulldogs.com

GLIAC South Champion Ferris State Lands Five Standout Volleyball Signees

The 2021 Ferris State Volleyball Signees (Photo Gallery) Big Rapids, Mich. - The Ferris State University women's volleyball program, which captured the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) South Division Championship this fall, has bolstered its program with the addition of five talented recruits who signed with FSU on Wednesday (Nov. 10) during National Signing Day.
BIG RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy