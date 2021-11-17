ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Thanksgiving worries

By Brenda Wall
earlycountynews.com
 4 days ago

Getting ready for Thanksgiving really is a big...

www.earlycountynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfla.com

Best worry stone

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are certain practices so ancient and pervasive that it’s hard to pinpoint just where they started. The use of worry stones — smooth rocks which have a groove into which a thumb fits naturally — is one such practice. According to Gemrock, worry stones have been found in ancient Greece, Tibet, Ireland and among various Native American tribes. It’s easy to see why — there’s something peaceful about rubbing a thumb on a smooth stone. The first worry stones were probably river rocks that had been naturally worn smooth. Today, you can buy one in the color and stone you like. With its Natural Reiki Worry Stone in Amethyst.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Turkey
earlycountynews.com

Home for the Holidays

Previously printed ten years ago in the Early County News on November 23, 2011. The Thanksgiving holiday tradition is about just that...”- giving thanks” to the Lord for His many blessings. The turkey...
EARLY COUNTY, GA
Sentinel

The secret to a worry-free life

Are you worried about anything today? If you are like most people, you’re probably worried about your weight. That might not be at the top of your list, but according to a survey by Beneden Health in the United Kingdom, that’s the # 1 concern for most people. Here are the Top Ten Worries according to this survey (counting down from #10 to #1):
LEWISTOWN, PA
WEHT/WTVW

The best budget Christmas gifts for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget Christmas gift for your wife is best? It’s almost the holiday season — the time of year we try to overlook the state of the world and focus on celebrating the ones we love. No matter how much we want to spoil our […]
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
WEHT/WTVW

These 3 Thanksgiving staples are more expensive in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (NEXSTAR) –– As Hoosiers return to traditional Thanksgiving gatherings this year, they can expect to spend 12% more at the grocery store than they did in 2020, according to the Indiana Farm Bureau Thanksgiving market basket survey. INFB surveyed shoppers across the state to identify the average price of traditional Thanksgiving meal items such […]
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc10.com

Yes, a potentially deadly parasite that enters people through bare feet is in the US

The Guardian recently published a story with the headline, “A deadly parasite that burrows into the body through bare feet could be multiplying in this US community.” The story was aggregated by several U.S. publishers, including iHeartRadio. Viewers, including Jane L., reached out to VERIFY asking if the parasite really...
HEALTH
michiganchronicle.com

Black Homeowner Threatened Over ‘Negro Santa’ Yard Decoration

The holiday tradition of sending letters to Santa was reversed for one Black homeowner who said he received a threatening note from Saint Nick. “Please remove your negro Santa yard decoration. You should not try to deceive children into believing that I am a negro,” the note Little Rock, Arkansas homeowner Chris Kennedy received reads.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy