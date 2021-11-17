Diabetes Awareness Month: The importance of eating healthy

VMH Diabetes Education Team ... November is Diabetes Awareness Month. The Diabetes Education Team at Veterans Memorial Hospital is growing with the addition of Brittney Snitker (right), Pharm D, Hospital Pharmacist, pictured above at right, who is also a certified diabetes educator. She joins the hospital’s current diabetes team of Angeline Mettille, RN, BSN, Certified Diabetes Educator, seated, and Jill Fleming (left), Certified Licensed Dietitian, in educating patients on ways they can control their blood sugars by providing them the tools they need to live safely and in the healthiest way possible. Submitted photo.
Comments / 0