A girl overhears Kumao talking to Usao about servility. When Kumao can’t tell her what the word means, she goes to Uramichi and asks him to explain what it means. In this episode, we get to kind of see a different side of Uramichi. While we know he’s depressed, frustrated, and easy to anger, he also shows a softer side. While out with Kumatani, he says that everything he does is worth it cause it puts a smile on the kids’ faces. Normally, there would be a sarcastic, pessimistic take on it afterward but he didn’t do that. It took Kumatani aback just like it did me so I thought that was an interesting change of pace.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO