A Coralville man has been charged after a domestic incident involving a woman who shares a residence with him. Police say they were called to the 700 block of 4th Avenue Place a little after 9:45 pm Tuesday on reports of a woman being attacked. 26-year-old Ronnie Gray and the woman who he shares the residence with were still on scene when officers arrived, and the woman stated that the two had argued. It reportedly escalated to the point where Gray allegedly struck the woman in the face with an open palm. He’s also accused of putting his arm around her neck, causing pain and making it difficult for her to breathe. The woman said her nose ring was ripped out during the altercation, and injuries to her lip and nose were consistent with her descriptions.

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO