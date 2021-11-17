ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Political correctness

By Mitch Clarke
earlycountynews.com
 4 days ago

I know a lot of people who get...

www.earlycountynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Item

Opinion: Complaints alone won't correct our political issues

It was a sunny afternoon when I decided to take a leisurely stroll along one of the nature preserves. Not soon after my planned excursion, I noticed a young soldier in camouflage sitting alone on a bench lost in thought. As a veteran myself, I always feel encouraged to stop and chat with our soldiers, expressing appreciation and gratitude and, in case of injury or disability, words of comfort and sympathy.
SUMTER, SC
Washington Post

Political workarounds

I had a good laugh when I read former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels’s Nov. 12 op-ed, “The administration’s ‘workarounds’ damage the machinery of democracy.” Mr. Daniels, a Princeton graduate, is obviously a bright guy, and he did acknowledge the flagrant nature of the “big lie” workaround. But where are his dismay and distress over the “workarounds” of his own Republican Party?
POLITICS
Telegraph

Nigel Kennedy: BBC is a pitiful and desperately politically correct institution

Nigel Kennedy has branded the BBC a “pitiful and desperately politically correct institution” as he criticised their woke credentials. The violinist took aim at the broadcaster following the release of his new memoir, Nigel Kennedy Uncensored!, lamenting the organisation’s culture of political correctness. Kennedy, 63, told the Daily Mail: “Public...
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

Chinese dissident warns of American 'political correctness' lending itself to authoritarianism

Chinese dissenter and artist Ai Weiwei warned that political correctness has begun to show shades of similarities to Mao Zedong’s infamous Cultural Revolution in China. Weiwei sat down for an interview Friday with PBS reporter Margaret Hoover on "Firing Line" to discuss authoritarianism in China. During the discussion, Hoover noted a quote from his book when he referenced former President Donald Trump.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Correctness
carrollcountycomet.com

Political Cartoon

An online subscription is required to view this content. Please login below or Subscribe today to access this story. If you are already logged in, your online subscription may have expired. Visit your Account page to renew your subscription, or enroll in a new plan on our Subscribe page!
POLITICS
williamsonhomepage.com

Politics and bedfellows

You might be familiar with the old saying, “politics makes strange bedfellows.”. It means, in the world of all things political, unlikely and unintended alliances sometimes form. And the improbable allies would probably never admit what they have in common with their usual opponent. Something similar has happened with COVID...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox News

CNN admits Steele dossier has 'significantly diminished' credibility, Trump 'wasn't too far off' about origins

CNN published a lengthy piece Friday admitting the anti-Trump Steele Dossier has been discredited after the liberal network spent years promoting it at every turn. The dossier was used as the roadmap for CNN and other liberal outlets to paint former President Donald Trump as compromised by Russia. CNN’s piece, "The Steele dossier: A reckoning," by reporter Marshall Cohen, detailed why "the credibility of the dossier has significantly diminished."
POTUS
thecut.com

Say Hello to President Kamala Harris

I suppose it’s fitting that this is the way America got its first woman president — not with an election, but with an ass exam. Today, Joe Biden had a routine colonoscopy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and needed to undergo anesthesia. So while he was sleeping with a tube up his butt, the power of the presidency was temporarily transferred to Vice-President Kamala Harris. Countries like New Zealand, Germany, Finland, Costa Rica, Thailand, and Denmark have all had female leaders at least once for quite some time now. But hell, yeah, madam (acting) president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Must Read Alaska

Suzanne Downing: In Rittenhouse verdict, the real justice is now Kyle’s case against the media, politicians, celebrities, and the president himself

For those who followed the Kyle Rittenhouse trial closely, there is no doubt in their minds that the young man who shot rioters in Kenosha, Wisc. was not guilty of murder. Most of America, however, did not watch the proceedings, or not closely, at least. They got their information spoon-fed to them by the mainstream media. They expected a conviction.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Former New York Times reporter says editors sat on her damning Kenosha coverage until after the 2020 election

The Hunter Biden laptop scandal apparently wasn’t the only damning story the press conspired to conceal last year during the presidential election. Former New York Times journalist Nellie Bowles alleges her reporting from Kenosha, Wisconsin, where she discovered the Black Lives Matter riots had wreaked unimaginable damage and suffering on one of the city’s poorer and multiracial commercial districts, was held back until after the election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy