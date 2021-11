Things have been looking up recently for Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars. But you wouldn’t know it from looking at the head coach on game day. The Jags have won two out of three after ending their 20-game losing streak and seem to have a few things figured out. More than anything, they appear to have put the tumultuous start to their season behind them and Urban Meyer appears to be on the same page with the players. The drama surrounding the viral video has died down, though Meyer has been candid in moments about how much of a toll the NFL can take on him.

