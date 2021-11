LA GRANDE — The timeline for a major forest management project at the Mount Emily Recreation Area is in limbo. This appears to be the case following a field review Wednesday, Nov. 10, of a proposed timber harvest set to take place in the winter and spring of 2022 in MERA’s Red Apple area for the primary purpose of reducing fire risk and improving forest health. The review was a sometimes tense event attended by about 50 people, with many expressing concern about the proposed plan for the Red Apple area, which has nearly 50 miles of trails for nonmotorized use.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO