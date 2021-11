TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Judge Mickey Norman will remain on a case to determine a payment cap on the $32 million award to the son of Korryn Gaines, denying a request from his attorneys. A Baltimore County police officer fatally shot Gaines during a standoff at her Randallstown apartment in 2016. Officers were there to serve warrants to Gaines for failure to appear in a misdemeanor case and to her fiancé for an assault charge. Gaines was reportedly armed with a shotgun during the standoff. Her five-year-old son, Kodi Gaines, was also wounded in the shooting. Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO