Feral Interactive is the studio behind some of Android's best ports, and it has announced that it will bring Alien: Isolation to Android and iOS on December 16th. Even though there are some horrible Alien games out there, Isolation stands on its own, thanks to the detailed work of the developer Creative Assembly, who took the time to mimic the sounds and look of the first Alien film to create something truly special. Not only has this survival horror game won tons of awards, but it's also a fitting entry in the Alien universe with a story that explores the events that took place between the first two films.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO