POWER OF INK: All tattoos have a story, some good, some not

By Jamie Verwys jverwys@gvnews.com
Green Valley News and Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore 1997, Jeffrey Webster was “ambivalent” about tattoos. His brother had one and always regretted it. When Webster, 74, served in the Coast Guard, he didn't get inked. It wouldn’t happen until after he left and was a lot older. First in a two-part series: The business of tattoos...

www.gvnews.com

crusadernews.com

All ink tells a story

Tattoos are a creative way many people, especially on Seward County Community College campus, decide to express themselves. The stories behind the tattoos can be meaningful, sweet and personal. Crusader news asked the students at SCCC why they have their tattoos and if they regret them. Evelyn Salazar, a nursing...
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
Green Valley News and Sun

Episode 7: Power of ink.

Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun Editor Dan Shearer talks with reporter Jamie Verwys about her two-part series “Power of Ink” about the local tattoo industry and the tattoo culture that has gained wide acceptance in recent years. Read the series here: https://www.gvnews.com/news/power-of-ink-wider-acceptance-better-equipment-fuel-tattoo-industry/article_47e2f0f8-3e7e-11ec-aca0-d3d81b9db138.html.
SAHUARITA, AZ
