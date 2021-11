Public art leaders are examining ways for their programs to be more inclusive, honest and representative of their surrounding communities. Around the country, we’ve seen efforts to confront problematic monuments and make space for the voices of women, non-binary artists and artists of color, including civically sanctioned racial justice-focused street art projects; a record number of Women’s Suffrage sculptures; and monument commissions designed to, in part, increase representation of undertold and suppressed narratives. It feels like the art world collectively decided that mistakes were made and reckoning is due. But does this progress truly benefit women-identified, non-binary and BIPOC artists working in public space who have been told that, finally, your work, your story, your value to arts and culture will be recognized and supported? Further, how easy is it for a single property holder with a limited appreciation of this much-needed progress to singlehandedly obstruct work that was commissioned by a national coalition? It turns out that it’s very easy, and similar behavior happens all the time.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO