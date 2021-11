Canelo Alvarez is the undisputed champion at 168 pounds. Where he takes his career from here on in knows no bounds – even a potential ending at heavyweight. The Mexican superstar proved his class again over the weekend against Caleb Plant. And if you take what he’s stated in the past as gospel, you may well see Canelo moving up past the light heavyweight division in the future.

