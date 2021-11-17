ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

NEW GUIDE: Wirelessly Code your Bluetooth Device with CircuitPython #AdafruitLearningSystem @Adafruit @CircuitPython #WebBluetooth #hterm @CodeMirror @MakerMelissa

By Melissa LeBlanc-Williams
adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new guide in the Adafruit Learning System: Wirelessly Code your Bluetooth Device with CircuitPython. This new guide goes over how to use the CircuitPython Code Editor to connect and code your Bluetooth Devices. Many people are familiar with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for connecting peripherals such as mice...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
howtogeek.com

What Is Car Key on Android, and How Does It Work?

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
NFL
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

What does this black dot on the iPhone do?

If you own an iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, you might have noticed that there's black dot built into the camera array. In case you've not noticed it, here it is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Well, it's built into the camera array, so that...
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
adafruit.com

The Python on Microcontrollers newsletter is out tomorrow, subscribe now! #CircuitPython #Python @CircuitPython @micropython @ThePSF

The weekly Python on Microcontrollers newsletter –all the latest news in one place!. The Python on Microcontrollers newsletter is the place for the latest news involving Python on hardware. It arrives Tuesday morning with all the week’s happenings. Catch all the weekly news on Python for Microcontrollers with adafruitdaily.com. This...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circuitpython#Codemirror#Bluetooth Devices#Bluetooth Low Energy#Ble#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared
gitconnected.com

Static Code Analysis for Device Testing

Mobile device testing is the term used to describe the process of evaluating mobile applications for their operation, usability, and consistency. There are several methods of testing that may be administered on a mobile device — business testing, user interface testing, and functional testing. Furthermore, these tests can be administered manually or automated.
CELL PHONES
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Hacking Holiday Animatronics @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit

New Guide Alert — John Park’s Hacking Holiday Animatronics guide shows you how to add your own custom sounds, lighting effects, and animation to store-bought animatronics. The Crickit FeatherWing is an excellent choice for controlling the motors, sounds, LEDs, and input necessary for many animatronics. I’ll use the Animated Eyeball...
TECHNOLOGY
gadgetsin.com

DOSS FreeTalk Bluetooth Speakerphone with Wireless Charging Stand

DOSS FreeTalk Bluetooth speakerphone is designed to improve your performance during a video meeting, and it comes with an integrated wireless charging stand. The FreeTalk measures 8.7 x 7.09 x 1.89 inches and weighs 1.46 pounds. As shown in the images, the Bluetooth speakerphone delivers a compact and slim form factor to fit on any desktop. Meanwhile, the low-profile modern design ensures it blends well in your desktop setup.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Python
Android Police

Latest Bluetooth vulnerability could leave your location exposed

Bluetooth has long been an everyday facet of our lives. It permeates all our devices from wireless mice and keyboards to our smart watches and speakers. Most of us don't worry about the security of Bluetooth, trusting its encryption to thwart potential attacks. But now researchers at the University of California San Diego have found a way to track a phone based on its Bluetooth signal.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Microcontroller Memory Types – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

Microcontrollers depend on multiple types of memory working in concert. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
ENGINEERING
Mac Observer

‘Zero’ Introduces Line of Wireless Charging Devices for iPhone

Zero announced the launch of its Qi-certified wireless charging solutions that can keep mobile devices powered for the whole day. Wireless Qi Pad: The patented Zero Qi-certified Pad battery magnetically attaches itself to the back of a Qi-enabled phone with the included magnetic pad over rubber or plastic phone cases up to 4mm thick. It provides 3000 mAh power capacity for a 60%-80% greater charge than standard battery packs. Travel Cube: This Qi Pad charging Travel Cube provides power wherever the user goes. It can simultaneously charge up to two Zero Qi pads and one additional mobile device (with an extra USB C port). In addition, it comes with LED lights that indicate the remaining charge level in the Travel Cube at a glance. Home Docking: The Zero Home Dock gives users a place to recharge their Wireless Qi pads after a full day’s usage. It can charge up to two Zero Qi pads and one additional mobile device (with an extra USB C port) simultaneously. In addition, the Home Dock works with rubber or plastic phone cases up to 4mm thick, allowing for charging without removing your case.
CELL PHONES
adafruit.com

Turn your Raspberry Pi Pico into a MS-DOS-like computer #PiDay #RaspberryPiPico #CircuitPython @RetiredWizardUS @Raspberry_Pi

Edit.py – line editor inspired by DOS edlin. Intial program structure of line editor by Joesph Long https://github.com/j-osephlong/Python-Text-Editor. fsedit.py – shell to load full screen editor from https://github.com/robert-hh/Micropython-Editor. fileview.py – scrollable text file viewer. sdmount.py (MicroPython only) – mounts an sd card to the file system. sdumount.py (MicroPython only) –...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Get all the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro wallpapers for your device and give it a fresh look

Not only do Google’s latest Pixel devices come with many hardware improvements over the previous model, but they also pack quite a few new software features. The devices offer several innovative features like real-time live translation, improved call screening, Magic Eraser, and more. In addition, the phones also ship with a host of new wallpapers. We’ve previously shared a few leaked wallpapers from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and now we finally have access to the complete repository. If you’re not in the market for a new phone but want to give your current daily driver the Pixel 6 look, you can now download the Pixel 6 wallpapers from the links below.
CELL PHONES
adafruit.com

New Guide! Talking Computer from Star Trek #CircuitPython #StarTrek #3DPrinting #Kzinti

This build was inspired by an episode of Star Trek, the animated series. It’s basically a powerful alien weapon that could change its shape and function. These particular props are from Episode 14. They’re called the Total Conversion Weapon and the Talking Computer. Both off these builds feature the Adafruit Feather M4 Express running CircuitPython. This is a really great dev board for projects that need lights and sounds.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Testing out CircuitPython on ESP32-S2 Feather TFT prototype

On Tuesday we tested this board with Arduino, now it’s time for CircuitPython! We just did a PR to add the TFT support so it comes up with the REPL automatically https://github.com/adafruit/circuitpython/pull/5570 and its kinda cute! for our testing demo we’re running our github ‘starts’ fetcher https://learn.adafruit.com/pyportal-github-stars-trophy/code-pyportal-with-circuitpython – its a fast way to test filesystem, image rendering, wifi, and ssl all at once. works a treat! we’re close to getting this board into production, coming soon to the adafruit shop 🙂
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy