ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Dog Slaughter in China While Owners Were Quarantined Sparked Outrage

By Miguel Brown
natureworldnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs China maintains its zero-Covid policy, the country has kept infections at bay with their tough restrictions and strict pandemic measures at the moment. However, a recent allegation of a slaughtered dog sparked outcry from Chinese social media and suggests that the measures may have gone way too far....

www.natureworldnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

China slaughtering pets of COVID patients under draconian new law

China is slaughtering the pets of COVID patients under its draconian ‘zero tolerance’ strategy for the virus. Officials claim it is to stop the spread of infection – but the “inhumane” rule has sparked fury among animal lovers in the country as it battles a wave of new outbreaks. There...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Animals#Dog Slaughter#Covid#Chinese#Ppe#Global Times
healththoroughfare.com

Chinese Healthcare Workers Slaughter Owner’s Dog In The Name Of Covid

Terrible news that freaked out the whole world is making headlines these days. And the source is none other than China. Check out the latest reports that CNN revealed. Their article begins by saying that a dog was slaughtered in China while his owner was in a nearby hotel to quarantine during Covid 19.
PETS
natureworldnews.com

China Battles Yet Another Outbreak as Delta Variant Cases Surge in Dalian City

According to data released on Monday, China is fighting the spread of its largest Covid-19 epidemic, caused by the Delta strain, with passengers from a city where illnesses have spread quicker than elsewhere in the country being subjected to strict quarantine regulations in adjacent places. Domestic Infections. Chinese officials declared...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
natureworldnews.com

Hong Kong Euthanized Seven Wild Boars as Uncontrollable Population Threatens Residents

A police officer was bitten by a wild pig last week, prompting the city to increase penalties for feeding the animals. Authorities in Hong Kong have euthanized seven wild boars following the attack, prompting the start of a campaign to control their population in urban areas surrounding the financial centre, as per The Guardian.
CHINA
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Detroit News

Outcry grows as China breaks silence on missing tennis star

Chinese state media broke its two-week silence on the whereabouts of tennis star Peng Shuai, but the effort to knock down her allegations of an affair with a former Communist Party leader were met with skepticism from supporters. Chinese state broadcaster CGTN on Thursday posted a letter attributed to Peng...
TENNIS
The Independent

Peng Shuai missing: China ignores claims as #MeToo moment poses new test for Beijing

The Chinese government has claimed it is “not aware” of the controversy surrounding Peng Shuai amid growing internaional concern over the welfare of the tennis star.Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday said the matter was “not a diplomatic question and I’m not aware of the situation”. Earlier, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) threatened to pull its tournaments from China in protest at the treatment of Peng, who has not been seen in public since accusing a former Communist Party politician of coercing her into sex.The former doubles world number one disappeared shortly after making the allegations against ex-vice premier Zhang Gaoli in a message posted to Twitter on 2 November.Steve Simon, WTA chief executive, told various US media outlets on Thursday the tour would consider pulling tournaments worth tens of millions of dollars out of China."We're definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it," he told CNN in an interview. "Because this is certainly, this is bigger than the business. Women need to be respected and not censored.”
TENNIS
Daily Mail

China is ready for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan and has added missiles and amphibious boats to strengthen assault: Congress' dire warning after US said they'd step in if Beijing attacked island

The Chinese military is now at or near the capability to invade Taiwan, according to a congressional report. 'The PLA [People's Liberation Army] has already achieved the capabilities needed to conduct an air and naval blockade, cyberattacks, and missile strikes against Taiwan,' according to a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a congressionally-appointed agency designated to provide national security and economic advice to Congress and the president.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tokyo conveys concerns to Beijing as Chinese ships enter Japanese waters

Tokyo [Japan], November 20 (ANI): Japan has conveyed its concerns to Beijing after a Chinese naval ship sailed in Japan's waters of its southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima. A Chinese naval ship had sailed in Japan's waters earlier this week off its southwestern prefecture, the country's Defence Ministry said on Friday.
CHINA
epicstream.com

Shang-Chi Sparks New Major Controversy in China

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is notably absent in the Chinese theatrical market due to star Simu Liu's past comments that criticized the country. Due to the controversy, the film is not expected to be released in the country anytime soon (or ever). With the film now being available on Disney+, it sparked yet again another major controversy in the country.
MOVIES
Aviation Week

Russia Destroys Satellite, Sparking International Outrage

About 6 hr. before SpaceX was to launch a new crew to the International Space Station for NASA in early November, Russia conducted a 6-min. maneuvering burn of the station’s core stage, ordered after data showed a potential conjunction with a piece of debris from a 2007 Chinese anti-satellite test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Death of Muslim man in custody sparks outrage in India

A 22-year-old Muslim labourer died at a police station in India after he was called in for interrogation, triggering outrage as his family members say he was killed in custody.The man, identified as Mohammad Altaf, was a resident of Kasganj city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh (UP).He died on Tuesday at a city police station after he was called in for questioning over the alleged kidnapping of a minor Hindu girl. The police, in its initial statement, said Altaf died by suicide in the washroom using a string tied to a tap, after he asked for a break...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy