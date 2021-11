NDSU moved to 2-0 on the young season with a 60-57 with on the road at Cal Poly on Friday afternoon. Both teams started off slow until the Bison pulled away late in the first half to grab their largest lead of the game which was 11. Cal Poly came out strong in the second half, taking the lead multiple times. NDSU got some big shots late from Rocky Kreuser to seal the game. NDSU was without starting point guard Sam Griesel, who had emergency surgery during an overnight stay at the hospital for an undisclosed medical issue. Dezmond McKinney started in Griesel's place. NDSU was led by Rocky Kreuser with 20 points and eight rebounds. The Bison shot 37.7% from the field and 8-27 from the three point line. Cal Poly was led by Jacob Davidson with 19 points and didn't have anyone else in double figures. The Mustangs shot 37.7% from the floor and 37.5% from the three point line.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO