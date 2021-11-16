ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Fueling the Flame of the Eternal Light Peace Memorial

gettysburgfoundation.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis GivingTuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, the Gettysburg Foundation will strive to help maintain Gettysburg’s symbol of peace and unity. Created in 2012 as a day that encourages people to do good, GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement. Since then, it has grown into a year-round movement that inspires hundreds of millions...

www.gettysburgfoundation.org

Comments / 0

Related
whiteplainscnr.com

Veterans Day Passes the Torch of Memory, Service, Regret and Eternal Loss

WPCNR STARS AND STRIPES. By John F. Bailey. Originally published November, 2013. It is the 11th day of the 11th month, and the 11th hour. It is 1918. Armistice Day the day when World War I “The Great War to end all Wars” officially ended. Sadly, the way “The Great War” ended and subsequent reparations penalties on Germany, began a century of war 1920 to 2020: the Spanish Civil War, World War II, the Holocaust, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the 6-Day War, the first Iraq War. The Second Iraq War, the Afghanistan War..
WHITE PLAINS, NY
WEHOville.com

CRONIN: War and peace

“Ashes of soldiers…”, Whitman wrote, “…South or North, As I muse retrospectively murmuring a chant in thought, The war resumes,, again in my senses your shapes, and again the advance of the armies.” Walt Whitman, ostensibly a gay man, a man of great depth and severe observation, had completed a tour as an Army nurse tending to injured Union soldiers. That service had a large influence on his later life and, of course on his poetry. Today as I recalled those lines above, I also remembered my grandmother telling me of the Grand Army of the Republic encampments near her family’s house in Massachusetts. As the years went on into the twentieth century, the numbers of Civil War veterans declined until, as she tells, “the last encampment brought even Confederate veterans to meet with their former foes” and a great ceremony was made of them all shaking hands, embraCING and sharing a drink.” Animosity ground away by time – it does happen.
SOCIETY
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora’s freedom memorial prepares to shine 6,000 lights for Veteran’s Day

AURORA | A typically tepid lawn in east Aurora is getting a bit more spotlight this weekend. The Colorado Freedom Memorial, the glass-paned monument that honors the thousands of Coloradans killed in myriad military conflicts over the decades, is hosting its sixth-annual “light their way home” event this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
AURORA, CO
Du Quoin Evening Call

Lights for loved ones lost: Memorial Hospital Auxiliary launches Tree of Remembrance campaign

The Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is getting ready to light its Tree of Remembrance, and already has raised $2,950 toward this year's campaign. Starting the first Friday in December, the tree will shine brightly in front of Memorial Hospital with hundreds of lights dedicated to loved ones lost who are remembered during the Christmas season. The tree will remain lit throughout December and January.
CHESTER, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Hill#Eternal Flame#Charity#The Gettysburg Foundation#Givingtuesday#Gettysburg Foundation
People

The Bidens Will Return to Nantucket for a Thanksgiving Tradition with Wonderful and Painful Memories

The president and first lady will return to Nantucket for Thanksgiving this year, continuing a family tradition that they skipped in 2020 because of the pandemic. Late last week the White House confirmed local reports that Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will visit the Massachusetts island for the holiday like they've done since 1975, including as vice president and second lady and while Biden was a senator from Delaware.
NANTUCKET, MA
mainstreetclarksville.com

Eternal Flame ceremony honors veterans

The Military Affairs Committee of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ceremony at artist Gregg Schlanger’s Pillar of Cloud, Pillar of Fire monument, which holds the eternal flame high above the heart of downtown Clarksville. A small group braved the cold and fog as Donald Groves sang...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
gettysburgfoundation.org

Children of Gettysburg 1863 Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday

As visitors plan their trip to Gettysburg, please be advised the Children of Gettysburg 1863 experience is closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Children of Gettysburg 1863 will reopen Saturday, Nov. 27, from Noon until 5 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at GettysburgFoundation.org or...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
WSET

Luminarias to light up National D-Day Memorial this December

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Luminarias will alight the National D-Day Memorial's grounds this December in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Overlord. From Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, luminarias will be lit across the memorial from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Luminarias can be purchased in...
BEDFORD, VA
CBS Minnesota

Why Is Thanksgiving On Thursday?

EDINA, Minnesota (WCCO) — Whether stores are open or not on Thanksgiving to welcome in shoppers searching for deals, one consistent aspect of the holiday is that it’s always on a Thursday. So we wanted to know: Why is Thanksgiving celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November? According to the Library of Congress, Native Americans often gave thanks for all that nature provided them. European explorers who traveled to the “New World” in the 1500-1600’s, including Francisco Vasquez de Coronado of Spain, took time to give thanks in form of a large celebration. When was the first famous Thanksgiving meal between the...
RECIPES
gettysburgfoundation.org

Museum & Visitor Center Closed Thanksgiving Day

As visitors plan their trip to Gettysburg, please be advised the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center is closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 2021. Visit Gettysburg National Military Park online for details on open hours of battlefield roads. The Museum & Visitor Center will reopen Friday, Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy