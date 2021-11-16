Fueling the Flame of the Eternal Light Peace Memorial

“Ashes of soldiers…”, Whitman wrote, “…South or North, As I muse retrospectively murmuring a chant in thought, The war resumes,, again in my senses your shapes, and again the advance of the armies.” Walt Whitman, ostensibly a gay man, a man of great depth and severe observation, had completed a tour as an Army nurse tending to injured Union soldiers. That service had a large influence on his later life and, of course on his poetry. Today as I recalled those lines above, I also remembered my grandmother telling me of the Grand Army of the Republic encampments near her family’s house in Massachusetts. As the years went on into the twentieth century, the numbers of Civil War veterans declined until, as she tells, “the last encampment brought even Confederate veterans to meet with their former foes” and a great ceremony was made of them all shaking hands, embraCING and sharing a drink.” Animosity ground away by time – it does happen.

