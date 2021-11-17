Favre misses payment of $228K in welfare case, auditor says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Elizabeth J. Allen, a Baltimore-based physician assistant, is banned from prescribing opioids and controlled substances under a recently approved federal consent decree, the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday.
U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman approved the consent decree, forbidding Allen from applying for the Drug Enforcement Administration registration required to prescribe controlled substances. Allen’s registration lapsed in 2020, federal prosecutors said.
Federal prosecutors alleged Allen violated the Controlled Substances Act while working at the Centers for Rehabilitation, Pain Management, and Wellness in Pikesville. From 2014 to 2019, Allen allegedly issued hundreds of prescriptions with “no legitimate medical purpose,”...
