Favre misses payment of $228K in welfare case, auditor says

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetired NFL player Brett Favre missed a deadline to pay $228,000 in interest on welfare money he was paid for a public speaking contract he did not fulfill, the Mississippi state auditor said Tuesday. Auditor Shad White said he is turning the matter over to the state attorney general's...

Magnolia State Live

Former city clerk charged with pocketing residents’ water bill payments, faces decades in prison, thousands in fines

A former deputy municipal clerk in a Mississippi town was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling cash from residents paying their water bills. Juanyana Holloway, 23, who worked for the Town of Sumrall, was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury. Special agents with state Auditor Shad White’s office also handed Holloway a $28,686 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses, White said in a news release.
Auditors find $2.9 million in improper Louisiana unemployment payments

According to an audit, the Louisiana Workforce Commission improperly paid some $2.9 million in unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic from March 2020 to the end of July this year. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack, CPA, submitted the findings of the audit Nov. 10 to Senate President Patrick Page Cortez and...
NBC Sports

Brett Favre misses deadline to repay outstanding interest to Mississippi

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre missed a deadline to repay $228,000 in outstanding interest on misappropriated welfare money he received from the state of Mississippi for no-show speaking appearances. According to Emily Wagster Pettus of the Associated Press, Mississippi state auditor Shad White said Tuesday that Favre had failed...
Brett Favre Defaults On Payment Of $ 228,000 In Case Related To Embezzlement

JACKSON – Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre missed a deadline to pay $ 228,000 in interest on welfare money he was paid for a public lecture contract, which he did not give, he said. on Tuesday the Mississippi state auditor. Shad White, the auditor, said he will refer the matter...
Mississippi Auditor Refers 10, Including Brett Favre, to Attorney General Over Welfare Money

Mississippi State Auditor Shad White has referred a case to the state’s attorney general involving NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre and nine others who received millions in welfare dollars that should have gone to help the state’s poorest. The famed quarterback and Mississippi native received $1.1 million in funds from a nonprofit whose founder has since been indicted on state and federal charges for their alleged role in the largest embezzlement scheme in state history.
Shad White
WJAC TV

Lottery needs to better monitor frequent winners, Auditor General says

PENNSYLVANIA — An audit of the Pennsylvania lottery system revealed a need to take a closer look at frequent lottery winners, according to Auditor General Timothy DeFoor. "When you take a closer look at Lottery's data, as we did, it is easy to identify these players. The fact of the matter is that Lottery has the data and doesn't use it," DeFoor said.
Baltimore-Based Physician Assistant Banned From Prescribing Opioids Under Federal Consent Decree

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Elizabeth J. Allen, a Baltimore-based physician assistant, is banned from prescribing opioids and controlled substances under a recently approved federal consent decree, the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday. U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman approved the consent decree, forbidding Allen from applying for the Drug Enforcement Administration registration required to prescribe controlled substances. Allen’s registration lapsed in 2020, federal prosecutors said. Federal prosecutors alleged Allen violated the Controlled Substances Act while working at the Centers for Rehabilitation, Pain Management, and Wellness in Pikesville. From 2014 to 2019, Allen allegedly issued hundreds of prescriptions with “no legitimate medical purpose,”...
Tennessee governor's aide warned new COVID law was illegal

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's office warned lawmakers that their sprawling bill limiting COVID-19 restrictions would violate federal law that protects people with disabilities and put the state at risk of losing federal funds, according to records obtained by The Associated Press. The Republican-controlled Legislature ignored the advice and passed the bill anyway. Less than two weeks later, the Republican governor signed it into law.Lee, who is up for reelection next year, has since said there are still “some issues we need to work through.” He has publicly mentioned concerns about how the law changes hospital visitation rules and what...
‘They couldn’t understand me’: One woman’s plea for transgender surgery in prison

It’s been nearly 10 years since Kanautica Zayre-Brown started taking estrogen. Her birth certificate and ID say “female.” She legally changed her name. If it were up to her, her transition would already be complete. But at 40, Zayre-Brown, an incarcerated woman in North Carolina, is fighting for something that experts agree is a basic medical necessity for transgender people: gender-affirming medical care. Her case highlights the tensions between LGBTQ+ advocates and the Biden administration as trans people behind bars are being denied what experts agree is medically necessary care.
