Basketball

Oakland squares off against Toledo

By Automated Insights
Cadillac News
 7 days ago

Toledo (2-0) vs. Oakland (1-1) Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo and Oakland both look to put winning streaks together . Toledo got past Detroit by eight at home...

www.cadillacnews.com

State
Michigan State
raptorsrepublic.com

Quick Reaction: Raptors 104, Warriors 119

A- P. Siakam34 MIN, 21 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 8-17 FG, 3-6 3FG, 5- FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -18 +/- A tale of two halves (both good). In the first half, despite a less-than-ideal shot selection, he was still fairly efficient. He hit his midrangers, grinding his way to his points. Some nights are like that — you can’t get easy ones all the time. Honestly, props to Pascal for making as many as he did, rather than criticism for the choices. Then in the second half he went off, hitting triples, driving and creating for teammates (who didn’t finish), and hitting the offensive glass. He cut well, finished well. A really good offensive game kind of lost in the shuffle of the beatdown.
NBA
12thman.com

Aggies Square Off Against Abilene Christian on Friday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men's basketball faces the Abilene Christian Wildcats Friday at 7 p.m. inside Reed Arena. After defeating North Florida in the season opener Wednesday, 64-46, the Aggies look to carry the momentum into Friday night. In his first start for A&M, Henry Coleman III paced the Aggie offense with 27 points. Coleman also registered a career-high seven rebounds, while Marcus Williams recorded his 23rd career game with 10-or-more points, ending the night with 11. Tyrece Radford cleaned up the glass for the Aggies, hauling in 10 rebounds.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
chatsports.com

The Battle of Champions: Troy to Square Off Against Mercer

TROY, Ala. – The reigning Sun Belt Conference Tournament Champions travel to Macon, Ga. to square off against the reigning SoCon Conference Tournament Champions, Mercer, Monday night at Hawkins Arena. These two squads have combined to win six of their conference's last nine tournament championships. Tipoff between the title holders...
TROY, AL
Cadillac News

Sports on TV

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Ooredoo Qatar Grand Prix, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar. NBCSN — FIM World Superbike: The Pirelli Indonesian Round, Mandalika International Circuit, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia (Taped) COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 10:30 a.m. ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Temple vs. Elon, 7th Place Game, Charleston, S.C. 12 p.m. FS1...
NFL
Cadillac News

Butler and the Heat take on the Pistons

Miami Heat (11-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-12, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jimmy Butler leads Miami into a matchup against Detroit. He currently ranks ninth in the league averaging 25.1 points per game. The Pistons have gone 3-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit...
NBA
Cadillac News

Murray scores career-high 29, Iowa routs W. Michigan 109-61

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points in a little over a half and Iowa routed Western Michigan 109-61 on Monday night to remain undefeated with its fifth straight win. Murray was 10-of-14 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers. Payton Sandfort scored 19 points...
IOWA STATE
Cadillac News

W. Illinois goes up against E. Michigan

Western Illinois (3-1) vs. Eastern Michigan (1-3) Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois and Eastern Michigan look to bounce back from losses. Western Illinois fell 84-80 at DePaul in its last outing. Eastern Michigan lost 83-59 to Michigan State in its most recent game.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cadillac News

Loyola-Chicago, Michigan State meet in Battle 4 Atlantis

Michigan State (3-1) vs. Loyola of Chicago (4-0) Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State and Loyola of Chicago are set to square off in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Loyola of Chicago earned an 80-63 win over Illinois-Chicago in its most recent game, while Michigan State won easily 83-59 against Eastern Michigan in its last outing.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNCT

Tennessee beats North Carolina 89-72 in Tip-Off tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tennessee turned to its two freshmen guards to bounce back from its first loss of the season and win the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to go with five assists, Kennedy Chandler had 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and the […]
TENNESSEE STATE

