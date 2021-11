The 2021 holiday season is looking gloomy for millions of Americans, especially those living on a fixed income. This year’s Thanksgiving meal is expected to be the most expensive in history due to skyrocketing inflation. Consider that the price of turkey is up 27%, a 2-pound bag of carrots is up 47%, pumpkin pie at Costco is up 17%, and a 3-pound bag of Russet potatoes is up 13%. Further fueling frustration is the fact that many people are reporting difficulty even finding these basic traditional Thanksgiving meal ingredients in their local supermarkets due to supply chain issues.

