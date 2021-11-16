ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleet Space Technologies secures $26.4m (USD) in Series B funding to enable global satellite connectivity for Internet of Things

Today Fleet Space Technologies secures $26.4m (USD) in Series B funding, confirming confidence in Fleet Space advanced nanosatellite technology set to drive radical Internet of Things (IoT) efficiencies. The Series B capital raise, which secures a valuation of the company at $126 million (USD), is led with follow-on money...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Technology#Space Industry#Internet Of Things#Usd#Nanosatellite Technology#Artesian Venture Partners#Blackbird Ventures#Horizons Ventures#Savc#Fleet Space
