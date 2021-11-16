ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

English cricket racism exposed by victim Rafiq at parliament

Trumann Democrat
 6 days ago

LONDON (AP) — English cricket was forced to confront its racist culture on Tuesday...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

The Independent

Azeem Rafiq predicts ‘hundreds and thousands’ could share experiences of racism in cricket

Azeem Rafiq believes “hundreds and thousands” of cricketers could follow his lead by sharing experiences of racism in the game and warned Yorkshire cannot move forward until Andrew Gale and Martyn Moxon have left the club.Rafiq rocked the sport with a damning parliamentary appearance in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Select Committee, during which he outlined in disturbing detail his own experiences of racial harassment and discrimination.He made several fresh allegations against high-profile individuals, including ex-England players Gary Ballance, Tim Bresnan, Matthew Hoggard and Alex Hales, and expects the spotlight he has attracted to encourage...
SkySports

Yorkshire racism scandal: Joe Root says Azeem Rafiq case has 'fractured' cricket

A report found former player Azeem Rafiq was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying" at Yorkshire but the club said it would not discipline anyone. Yorkshire have been widely criticised, with the England and Wales Cricket Board suspending its right to host international matches and other major games, while several sponsors have ended their association.
Azeem Rafiq
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq’s evidence exposes the depth of racism across the UK

“Brit is short for Briton. Aussie is short for Australian. P*** is short for Pakistani. What’s the problem?”“Why should we have to change our sense of humour because this lad doesn’t like our banter?”“If people hate this country so much and think we’re all a bunch of racists, use the airport.”Just a small selection there of some of the comments to be found beneath video footage of the cricketer Azeem Rafiq, doing his best to hold back tears at a parliamentary committee hearing, as he talks of racist abuse and carrying his son “from the hospital to the graveyard”.Why repeat...
Daily Mail

The Professional Cricketers' Association calls in the lawyers as English cricket braces itself for an avalanche of discrimination claims amid racism storm

The players’ union has employed a new five-strong legal team to help players on both sides of the fence as English cricket braces itself for an avalanche of discrimination claims. The Professional Cricketers’ Association, an organisation of whom Azeem Rafiq was highly critical following the investigation into his allegations of...
WNMT AM 650

Cricket-‘We must win back trust’ – English cricket bodies unite to tackle racism

LONDON (Reuters) – England’s major cricketing bodies collectively apologised on Friday to all those who have suffered racism and discrimination in the game following former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq’s revelations about the abuse he encountered. Rafiq told a British parliamentary committee on Tuesday that he had suffered “inhuman” treatment in...
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq sorry for anti-Semitic messages – timeline of cricket racism crisis

The fall out of Yorkshire whistleblower Azeem Rafiq’s explosive and emotional appearance in front of MPs continued on Wednesday.Rafiq aired his full and harrowing allegations in the public arena at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing on Tuesday.Here, the PA news agency provides a timeline of developments in the Yorkshire racism crisis so far.September 2, 2020 – In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, former England Under-19 captain Rafiq reveals: “I know how close I was to committing suicide during my time at Yorkshire” over what he describes as “institutional racism” at the county.September 3, 2020 – Yorkshire chairman...
The Independent

Yorkshire announce 36 people have contacted whistleblower hotline in first week

Yorkshire have announced that 36 people have contacted its whistleblower hotline in the week since it was launched.The independent reporting service was initiated by club chair Lord Kamlesh Patel, who was appointed earlier this month and accelerated the previous regime’s sluggish response to Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of institutional racism.Mohinderpal Sethi QC has been appointed to lead the process of reviewing all submissions and his team will make direct contact with those who have lodged complaints.“I welcome the opportunity to lead this important independent investigation process. Those who report their complaints to the whistleblowing hotline should feel reassured that these matters...
The Independent

Climate activists block London’s Lambeth Bridge in protest against Insulate Britain prison sentences

Climate activists have blocked Lambeth Bridge in central London to protest the jailing of nine Insulate Britain members earlier this week.The protestors gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice before making their way over to the bridge to create a blockade, with the Metropolitan Police saying traffic had been diverted “for the safety of all”.#UPDATE | We are responding to a demonstration which is blocking Lambeth Bridge. Officers were called at 14:10hrs and remain at the scene. Road closures are in place. Traffic has had to be diverted for the safety of all.— Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) November 20, 2021The...
