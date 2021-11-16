ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

John Stevenson III

bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Stevenson III is a senior counsel in the Real Estate group where he will focus on...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Developer details update on $78M NuLu project, unveils new investment campaign

Nick Campisano gives some details about the new high-profile project, as well as an easy way to invest in local development. KY Inno's annual Startups to Watch list highlights early-stage companies that are poised to make big moves in the coming year. This year, we look to spotlight 22 Kentucky startups to watch in 2022. Nominations are now open.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

New self-storage building proposed near Lake Nona

The project is part of a larger mixed-use development. Do you know any young professionals who stand out from the crowd? Orlando Business Journal is looking for 40 promising business executives and professionals under the age of 40 in our area. Nominate today!
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Zillow cancels hundreds more home contracts across the country

More homeowners across the country are getting breakup calls from Zillow Offers, offering thousands of dollars to break off homeowners' contracts to sell their homes to Zillow. Could litigation be brewing as a result? Experts share their thoughts. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Residential Real Estate#Texas Tech University
bizjournals

3 trends shaping business in 2021

As the workforce shifts back to in-person working after an unprecedented year of economic challenges, many business leaders are grappling with the new need to accommodate a hybrid work model while also recuperating from financial strains and planning for the future. As more and more business is done online and the global economy continues to recover, forward-thinking business leaders should be aware of these three trends — and specifically how they might impact growth and business success in the future.
ECONOMY
Westport News

How to Apply Warren Buffett's Investment Approach to Real Estate

At just 11 years old, Warren Buffett learned one of his first lessons about investing. He bought three shares of stock at $38, which quickly dropped to $27 before slowly creeping back up to $40. Young Buffett sold the shares for a small profit. Later, that stock jumped up to $200 a share. Feeling the regret of selling so quickly, he realized the importance of patience in long-term investing.
REAL ESTATE
bdmag.com

Fannie, Freddie to Buy Mortgages up to $1M

Government support will make loans on mortgages for more expensive homes cheaper and more accessible. According to The Real Deal, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will increase loan limits in the coming weeks, making it easier for buyers of more expensive homes to get mortgages. The Wall Street Journal reports that the conforming loan limit is expected to rise to a baseline of $650,000 and to nearly $1 million in high-cost markets. The current conforming loan limits for single-family homes are $548,250 and $822,375, respectively.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy