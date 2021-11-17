ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Hillmon, No. 13 Michigan women beat UMass Lowell 73-54

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 19 points, Emily Kiser had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 13 Michigan beat UMass Lowell 73-54 on Tuesday night.

Hillmon scored seven straight Michigan points in the second quarter, Kiser scored their next seven, and the Wolverines led 39-26 at the break.

Hillmon scored the first four points of the third quarter to start Michigan’s 20-2 run. Six different Michigan players scored during the run.

Maddie Nolan added 18 points, making a career-high 6 of 7 3-pointers for Michigan (3-0). Danielle Rauch had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Nolan made three of her 3-pointers in the first quarter as Michigan led 23-17.

Jaliena Sanchez scored nine points for UMass Lowell (1-2), which shot 37.5% and turned it over 20 times.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:. Record Pts Prv. 1. Georgia (62) 11-0 1550 1. 2....
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
The Associated Press

No. 3 Maryland holds on for 79-76 win over No. 6 Baylor

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ashley Owusu scored 24 points and No. 3 Maryland handed No. 6 Baylor its first loss of the post-Kim Mulkey era, 79-76 on Sunday. The Terrapins (6-0) led 76-65 before a furious Baylor rally nearly forced overtime. The Bears had the ball down by three, but Sarah Andrews missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Howard’s triple-double leads No. 19 Kentucky women 92-47

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard had the third triple-double in Kentucky history to lead the 19th-ranked Wildcats to a 92-47 win over Winthrop on Sunday. Howard scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists — plus five steals — for the first UK triple-double since Makayla Epps (21-11-12) on Nov. 18, 2015, as the Wildcats (3-1) bounced back from a loss at top 10 Indiana.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass Lowell#Womens#Ap#Wolverines
The Associated Press

1-vs-2 matchup delays AP women’s basketball poll a day

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — The release of The Associated Press women’s Top 25 basketball poll will be delayed one day so voters can assess Monday afternoon’s showdown between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Connecticut. The championship game of the inaugural women’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament will take...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Scott-Grayson leads Auburn women’s upset of No. 18 Ga. Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Honesty Scott-Grayson scored 18, Aicha Coulibaly added 14 and Auburn used a big first half to upset No. 18 Georgia Tech 59-51 on Sunday. The Tigers (2-2) held Georgia Tech to 25% shooting in the first half while they shot 50% to build a 33-16 lead. After the Yellowjackets (4-1) cut 10 points off the deficit in the third quarter, Auburn, which was 5-19 last year and 0-15 in the SEC, steadied itself under first-year coach Johnnie Harris to defeat a ranked team on the road for the first time since Feb. 13, 2014.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Rhode Island tops BC for second time in 4 days

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Antwan Walker scored 15 points in a perfect shooting game and Rhode Island defeated Boston College 71-65 in the Sunshine Slam on Sunday night. The Rams (4-1) beat the visiting Eagles (3-3) 57-49 four days earlier in Rhode Island. It is the second time BC met a regular-season opponent in an in-season tournament. In December of 2001 they played Holy Cross at home and five days later they met again in Honolulu.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

657K+
Followers
350K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy