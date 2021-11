Florida fired football coach Dan Mullen on Sunday hours after the Gators lost in overtime to Missouri, athletic director Scott Stricklin said. The Gators dropped to 5-6 overall and 2-6 in SEC play after the 24-23 loss. Mullen noted at the end it was the team’s "seventh straight loss in one-possession games." Missouri entered the game with the nation’s 118th-ranked defense, with the Gators’ offense scoring 92 points in the last two games.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO