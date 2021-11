Sonoma County health officials have made coronavirus booster shots available. The pool of people eligible for the booster includes all adults age 18 and older who received their second vaccines dose more than six months ago. Residents can schedule an appointment at several clinics across the county, or reach out to health care providers. Health officials are hoping that this move will help the county avoid a surge in new cases over the holiday season.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO