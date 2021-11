The story around Michigan was the return of sophomore All-American big man Hunter Dickinson and the influx of one of the best recruiting classes in the country. But when the Wolverines were in danger in the second half against a desperate, talented Buffalo team, an unlikely hero rose to the occasion. Sophomore forward Terrance Williams II splashed a monster 3-pointer to stretch Michigan's lead out to eight with just over five minutes left, and the sixth-ranked Wolverines held on for an 88-76 win over Buffalo.

