NOMIS and Science Magazine partnered to give Wharton professor Dean Knox the first annual Young Explorer Award for his essay on how racial biases affect policing. The Young Explorer Award was launched in February 2021, and is presented jointly by the NOMIS Foundation and Science Magazine. Applicants must be under 35 years old and submit a 1,000-word essay about their research, which is evaluated by Science editors based on whether the research answers questions in one field of study using the applicant's expertise in another.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO