Skyrocketing Demand for Liver Transplant Among Older Americans

By Megan Brooks
Medscape News
 8 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Over the past two decades, the need for liver transplant (LT) in older adults has risen sharply, due to rising rates of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and the outcomes of LT in these patients has been improving, according to new research. "In the past, older...

www.medscape.com

docwirenews.com

Mortality Rates among Transplant Recipients with Diabetes

BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care. doi:10.1136/bmjdrc-2020-001962. There are few data available on the role diabetes type 1 and type 2 plays in modifying prognosis in kidney transplant recipients. Jessica Harding, MD, and colleagues conducted a study to compare mortality among kidney transplant recipients with type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and non-diabetes-related end-stage kidney disease (ESKD).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Number of Elderly on U.S. Liver Transplant List Rising

THURSDAY, Nov. 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The proportion of U.S. elderly patients in need of liver transplant (LT) is sharply increasing, according to a study presented at The Liver Meeting, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, held virtually from Nov. 12 to 15.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

How Did the COVID Pandemic Affect Liver Transplant Outcomes?

The COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial impact on liver transplantation outcomes, with lower graft survival and patient survival at 90 days post-transplant versus a pre-pandemic time period, a researcher said. Graft survival was significantly lower during the COVID versus pre-COVID period (95.2% vs 96.0%) and there was a significant decline...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

Need for Liver Transplants Rising Sharply in Seniors

Over the past 2 decades, the need for liver transplants more than doubled among older folks, with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) becoming the number one indication for transplantation during this time, a researcher said. Comparing the periods 2002-2005 and 2018-2020, the proportion of transplant candidates ages 65 or older increased from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Liver Transplant Outcomes Worse for Nonoverweight NAFLD Patients

TUESDAY, Nov. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Nonoverweight patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) cirrhosis who are on the transplant wait list have worse pre- and post-liver transplant (LT) outcomes, according to a study presented at The Liver Meeting, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, held virtually from Nov. 12 to 15.
Medscape News

Ambient Air Pollution and Posttransplant Outcomes Among Kidney Transplant Recipients

Yijing Feng; Miranda R. Jones; JiYoon B. Ahn; Jacqueline M. Garonzik-Wang; Dorry L. Segev; Mara McAdams-DeMarco. American Journal of Transplantation. 2021;21(10):3333-3345. Fine particulate matter (PM2.5), a common form of air pollution which can induce systemic inflammatory response, is a risk factor for adverse health outcomes. Kidney transplant (KT) recipients are likely vulnerable to PM2.5 due to comorbidity and chronic immunosuppression. We sought to quantify the association between PM2.5 and post-KT outcomes. For adult KT recipients (1/1/2010–12/31/2016) in the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients, we estimated annual zip-code level PM2.5 concentrations at the time of KT using NASA's SEDAC Global PM2.5 Grids. We determined the associations between PM2.5 and delayed graft function (DGF) and 1-year acute rejection using logistic regression and death-censored graft failure (DCGF) and mortality using Cox proportional hazard models. All models were adjusted for sociodemographics, recipient, transplant, and ZIP code level confounders. Among 87 233 KT recipients, PM2.5 was associated with increased odds of DGF (OR = 1.59; 95% CI: 1.48–1.71) and 1-year acute rejection (OR = 1.31; 95% CI: 1.17–1.46) and increased risk of all-cause mortality (HR = 1.15; 95% CI: 1.07–1.23) but not DCGF (HR = 1.05; 95% CI: 0.97–1.51). In conclusion, PM2.5 was associated with higher odds of DGF and 1-year acute rejection and elevated risk of mortality among KT recipients. Our study highlights the importance of considering environmental exposure as risk factors for post-KT outcomes.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Left Atrial Appendage Shape Linked to Stroke Risk in AF

The shape of the left atrial appendage (LAA) is linked to risk of stroke and transient ischemic attack (TIA) in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF), results of a preliminary retrospective study show. Depending on the form and structure of the LAA, the risk was increased by more than double or...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Liver Transplantation#Hepatitis C Virus#Reuters Health#Nash#Lt#Aasld#Inova Health System
Medscape News

Gum Disease Bacteria a New Treatment Target for Alzheimer's?

An oral, experimental medication that targets the bacteria that causes gum disease may offer a "new treatment paradigm" for mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD), new research suggests. Results from the phase 2/3 GAIN trial of atuzaginstat (Cortexyme Inc), which targets the gum bacteria Porphyromonas gingivalis (Pg), suggest the pathogen...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Serious Infection Hospitalizations Declined in Patients With PsA

The rate of U.S. hospitalizations for three types of serious infections in patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) appears to have declined from 2012 to 2017, according to research presented at the virtual annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology. Several of the standard treatments for PsA have an increased...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Intravenous Ibuprofen for Acute Treatment of Migraine

Hsiangkuo Yuan MD, PhD; John G. Curran BS; Scott W. Keith PhD; Mary M. Hopkins BSN; Stephen D. Silberstein MD. Objective: To evaluate the efficacy and safety of intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen for acute treatment of migraine. Background: IV nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are an alternative to oral NSAIDs, especially in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Care Disrupted in Young Adults With Diabetes During COVID-19

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Almost 9 in 10 younger adults with diabetes experienced disruptions in healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic, new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggest. In a survey of 760 adults with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Penicillin Slows Latent Rheumatic Heart Disease Progression

In a randomized controlled trial of close to 1000 Ugandan children and youth with latent rheumatic heart disease (RHD), those who received monthly injections of penicillin G benzathine for 2 years had less disease progression than those who did not. RHD, a valvular heart disease caused by rheumatic fever that...
Medscape News

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Cardiovascular Disease

Benjamin H. Natelson, MD; Danielle L. Brunjes, PHD; Donna Mancini, MD. Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) is a medically unexplained illness characterized by severe fatigue limiting normal daily activities for at least 6 months accompanied by problems with unrefreshing sleep, exacerbation of symptoms following physical or mental efforts (postexertional malaise [PEM]), and either cognitive reports or physiological evidence of orthostatic intolerance in the form of either orthostatic tachycardia and/or hypocapnia. Although rarely considered to have cardiac dysfunction, ME/CFS patients frequently have reduced stroke volume with a significant inverse relation between cardiac output and PEM severity. Magnetic resonance imaging of ME/CFS patients compared with normal control subjects found significantly reduced stroke, end-systolic, and end-diastolic volumes together with reduced end-diastolic wall mass. Another cardiovascular abnormality is reduced nocturnal blood pressure assessed by 24-hour monitoring. Autonomic dysfunction is also frequently observed with postural orthostatic tachycardia and/or hypocapnia. Two consecutive cardiopulmonary stress tests may provide metabolic data substantiating PEM.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Predicting Cardiac Shock Mortality in the ICU

Addition of echocardiogram measurement of biventricular dysfunction improved the accuracy of prognosis among patients with cardiac shock (CS) in the cardiac intensive care unit (CICU). In patients in the CICU with cardiac shock, biventricular dysfunction (BVD) as assessed using transthoracic echocardiography improves clinical risk stratification when combined with the Society...
HEALTH

